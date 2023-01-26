A House committee Wednesday discussed a bill growing out of the COVID-19 pandemic that seeks to expand existing law to further prevent government officials from interfering with religious gatherings.

House Bill 293, also called the Religious Freedom Protection Act, was written in response to COVID-19 safety procedures. 

