JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri House bill would change telecommunications law by making caller identification spoofing a class E felony if done with malicious intent.

Caller ID spoofing is committed if the caller enters false information into a caller identification service with the intent to deceive, defraud, cause harm to or harass the receiver of the call.

House Bill 1488, which had a committee hearing Tuesday, is a rewritten version of 2021 House Bill 242. Both were sponsored by Jeff Porter, R-Montgomery City. HB 242 passed the House with a vote of 147 to three but was halted before reaching the Senate.

The vote still needs to be voted on in committee.

  State Government reporter, spring 2022

  Assistant city editor, spring 2021

