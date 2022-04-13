JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri House bill would change telecommunications law by making caller identification spoofing a class E felony if done with malicious intent.
Caller ID spoofing is committed if the caller enters false information into a caller identification service with the intent to deceive, defraud, cause harm to or harass the receiver of the call.
House Bill 1488, which had a committee hearing Tuesday, is a rewritten version of 2021 House Bill 242. Both were sponsored by Jeff Porter, R-Montgomery City. HB 242 passed the House with a vote of 147 to three but was halted before reaching the Senate.
The vote still needs to be voted on in committee.