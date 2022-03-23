JEFFERSON CITY — A bill in the Missouri House of Representatives would prohibit public and private businesses from contracting with Russian entities.
House Bill 2913, which had a committee hearing Tuesday, would apply to any private or public entities in the state of Missouri that receive public funding. It would limit contracts with any country currently attacking a NATO ally, including Ukraine, Georgia, Finland and Sweden.
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and has been attacking the country since. Thousands of Ukranian people and Russian troops have been killed, according to The Associated Press.
The sponsor of the bill, Rep. Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, said at least 100 companies in the U.S. have ceased operations in Russia. President Joe Biden imposed sanctions against Russia as a means of making it impossible for the Russian government to conduct normal business.
Rep. Bridget Walsh Moore, D-St. Louis, pointed out that the Russian people also “are dealing with this authoritarian individual,” referencing Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“It’s important to note that this is the war of one individual,” she said.
In response, Plocher said this bill “is not against the Russian people. It’s against this dictator.”
Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill, said the U.S. is still not exerting sufficient economic pressure on the Russian economy. He said if all 50 states ceased contracting with Russia, it would send a strong signal to Washington, D.C., and Europe.
The bill does not have an emergency resolution, so, if passed, it would not go into effect until August.
“This is my attempt at doing what we can to show support for Ukraine as best as we can,” Plocher said.