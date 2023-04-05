 Skip to main content
House bills seek to promote Missouri in unique ways

A kayaker paddles during annual Missouri River 340 Race in July 2014.

 Michael Davis/Missourian

JEFFERSON CITY — Black bears, a total eclipse and designating a state rifle were among the topics of bills heard Tuesday by the House Tourism Committee.

A black bear walks through the woods

A black bear sniffs the air for danger in September 2016 in Forsyth.

The bills creating special recognition days designed to promote tourism are part of the legislative process, though rarely followed closely.

Hawken rifle display

A Hawken rifle is displayed on a scanned postcard from Ralph Foster Museum in Point Lookout.
Peaches ready for early harvest in May 2012.
