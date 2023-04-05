House bills seek to promote Missouri in unique ways

JEFFERSON CITY — Black bears, a total eclipse and designating a state rifle were among the topics of bills heard Tuesday by the House Tourism Committee.
The bills creating special recognition days designed to promote tourism are part of the legislative process, though rarely followed closely.
Two bills designating April 8, 2024, as Total Eclipse Day and another bill designating April 22 each year as Missouri Black Bear Awareness Day were approved unanimously by the committee.
Public hearings followed on a variety of other items for which special designation is being sought:
State rifle of Missouri
The Hawken rifle, sometimes called the ‘plains rifle,’ was made and sold by St. Louis-area brothers Jacob and Samuel Hawken in the 19th century.
Arthur Ressel, an appraiser and antiques dealer based in Ballwin, spoke in favor of the bill, grabbing the attention of the committee with his recounting of the history of the Hawken brothers and their rifle.
Ressel assured the committee of the cultural importance of the rifle, noting that the bill is not intended to designate a “state gun.”
“This is not a gun,” he said. “It is a historic instrument of survival ... it is a great part of the birth of Missouri.”
The 1972 Western movie “Jeremiah Johnson” helped repopularize the Hawken rifle, and many replicas have been made.
According to Ressel, an original Hawken rifle is now worth between $75,000 and $150,000.
UFO Capital of Missouri
HB 1261, sponsored by Rep. Chris Dinkins, R-Annapolis, would designate Piedmont as the UFO Capital of Missouri.
In 1973, Piedmont and Wayne County garnered nationwide attention with several UFO sightings in a short span.
Dennis Hovis, a Piedmont native who worked in local radio at the time of the incidents, explained the stories of the sightings in greater detail.
Some committee members expressed skepticism in regard to the sightings.
“What is the favorite alcoholic beverage in Wayne County?” asked Rep. Jerome Barnes, D-Raytown.
Despite poking fun, the committee members agreed that this designation would encourage tourism to the Piedmont area.
Domestic Violence Awareness Day
The hearing took a more serious tone when Rep. Chantelle Nickson-Clark, D-Florissant, presented HB 434, which would designate the third Saturday of October each year as Domestic Violence Awareness Day.
“My goal is to bring more awareness, more resources, and also allow the survivors of domestic violence to celebrate their survivorship,” Nickson-Clark said.
Dr. Bran-dee Jelks spoke in support of the bill, representing the Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation, a St. Louis-area organization which provides aid to survivors of domestic violence.
Rep. Sherri Gallick, R-Belton, voiced appreciation for the organization’s outreach and education of high school students.
“We’re breaking some generational cycles,” Jelks added.
API Heritage Month
The final bill presented at the hearing was HB 1051, which would designate the month of May each year as Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
Several witnesses spoke in support of the bill, including Asian-American high school and university students from across the state. Witnesses spoke about their experiences with discrimination and bullying they have faced because of their heritage, and the need to foster cultural understanding. Others pointed out the contributions of Asian-Americans to Missouri, such as the invention of the popular dish cashew chicken in Springfield.
Committee members praised the testimony of the witnesses, especially the young students.
Bill sponsor Rep. Emily Weber, D-Kansas City, is one of three Asian-American legislators in Missouri.
Other bills presented at the hearing were:
SCR 7, which would create the
- which would plan, promote and implement public celebrations and commemorations of the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.
SCR 8, which would designate Campbell as the
- The town of 1,992 in the Bootheel produces 85% of Missouri’s peaches, according to bill sponsor Sen. Jason Bean, R-Holcomb.
HCR 15, which would designate the first Tuesday in March each year as
. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis
, would encourage the conservation and celebration of all of Missouri’s rivers, no matter how big or small.
HB 817, which would honor deceased legislators by designating January as
.