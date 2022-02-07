JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson’s proposed minimum wage of $15 per hour for state workers across the board was scaled back by House lawmakers Monday.
Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, made changes to Parson’s proposal during a House Budget Committee meeting, which would save the state just under $7.8 million, in its FY2022 supplemental budget. These substitutions would mean that only state workers in certain departments would receive a raise to at least $15 per hour.
“The intent here is to deliver a $15-per-hour baseline wage to the direct care workers and agencies who are caring for people through state government,” Smith said. “To me, these are the people who work in the state hospitals and veterans’ homes, the folks at children’s division and foster care programs.”
Specifically, the pay plan’s $15 minimum wage is only applicable to direct care staff in Veterans Commission, Department of Corrections, Department of Mental Health, Department of Social Services Youth Services and DSS Children’s Division.
Smith said other state workers would only receive a raise to at least $12 per hour. Smith said not all jobs done by state workers should be paid $15 per hour.
“(Some jobs are) truly minimum wage,” he said. He believes that these are the jobs that require less skill or experience.
The supplemental budget also includes a 5.5% cost of living adjustment for other state workers.
Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, expressed concern that the cutbacks to the proposal would only negatively impact the raises of those at the bottom of the pay scale.
“We would still be giving someone with a $100,000 salary a $5,500 raise,” he said. “We’re talking about instead of those (low wage) workers getting what the governor suggested, which is upwards of a 20% raise at the bottom, we are only going to be giving them a 5.5% raise.”
Merideth said that Smith’s substitutions imply that the governor’s proposed raises are good except for the raises of lower-wage workers.
Merideth proposed an amendment to the bill that would have restored the $15-per-hour minimum wage for employees of non-direct care agencies, but it did not pass.
Smith defended his substitutions, saying the raises only dictate a floor, not a ceiling.
Rep. Scott Cupps, R-Shell Knob, liked Smith’s changes. He said he’s spoken with some departments and believes research wasn’t done to set the $15 floor.
“Departments don’t know what they need,” he said. “(They) don’t have a clue.”
Cupps encouraged department heads to find out what jobs workers are leaving for and how much they are being paid in these new jobs. He also committed to helping departments retain workers if they complete this.
The Supplemental Budget, HB 3014, was passed with Smith’s substitutions by the committee.
Reporter Sean Brynda contributed to this report.