JEFFERSON CITY — House Rep. Chris Brown, R-Kansas City, presented a bill Monday that would require counties and municipalities to receive state authorization in order to establish eviction moratoriums.

The bill is his response to the loss of income that many landlords and investors experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic when evictions were prevented by federal legislation.

