JEFFERSON CITY — Proposed budget increases for the Missouri Department of Mental Health were met with thorough questioning at a hearing in the House of Representatives Monday.

Missouri’s ongoing mental health crisis has many contributing factors. Valerie Huhn, director of the Department of Mental Health, drew particular attention to staffing difficulties. Even though there are many empty beds across the department’s various care facilities, she said, patients cannot be treated when there is no staff.

