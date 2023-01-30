JEFFERSON CITY — Proposed budget increases for the Missouri Department of Mental Health were met with thorough questioning at a hearing in the House of Representatives Monday.
Missouri’s ongoing mental health crisis has many contributing factors. Valerie Huhn, director of the Department of Mental Health, drew particular attention to staffing difficulties. Even though there are many empty beds across the department’s various care facilities, she said, patients cannot be treated when there is no staff.
The department is hoping to address this by increasing pay and adding a two dollar shift differential for staff working outside of normal daytime hours.
“So we’ve got all these empty beds, they’re not fully staffed, we’re competing with Dollar General and losing,” Rep. Louis Riggs, R-Hannibal, said. “Where do those people go, if they’re not in those beds?”
“Right now, in Fulton, they’re sitting in county jail,” Huhn answered. People awaiting beds are also currently waiting in hospitals and homeless shelters.
The department’s report contained several concerning statistics. Among them was a 28% increase in people seeking treatment for substance abuse disorders.
Proposed budget increases also came from a need to keep up with inflation; for example, food prices went up 8% in the last year.
Some Republican representatives at the hearing expressed hesitance about continuing to increase the budget for mental health services year after year with no clear end in sight.
“We’re flying through hundreds of millions of dollars in the blink of an eye,” Riggs said. “Could you explain to us why these numbers are going up the way they are?”
Other representatives pushed back, pointing at the complexity and long-term nature of the problem.
“Historically, we have never taken care of mental health,” Rep. Deb Lavender, D-Manchester said. “We’ve had tremendous decades of not assessing our mental health needs. This can be a category where we see we have not invested in the people of our state.”
Huhn said that she believed increasing access to mental health resources, such as the emergency mental health number 988, will go a long way towards improving conditions in Missouri.
The proposed budget includes state funding for 988, which can also be called for help with substance abuse problems.
“The idea of going into a mental health facility and talking about things that you needed is still really going to be hard for folks,” Huhn said.
The matter is urgent. Rep. Kent Haden, R-Mexico, said he knew of two patients who committed suicide in jail while waiting for care.
“And that’s just in one county,” Haden said. “There are a lot of deaths being associated with people not being in the right spots.”