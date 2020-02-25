JEFFERSON CITY — House members are putting a large emphasis on funding initiatives that would keep teachers in Missouri to combat a falling number of teachers across the state.
The House Subcommittee on Appropriations-Education put more money toward was the Grow Your Own Start-Up Grant Program which rewards grants to teachers who teach at schools near where they grew up.
The discussion was among the changes they made to the 2021 budget for K-12 education and higher education.
"We are in a critical teacher shortage in our state right now," Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, said. "If we had a shortage of any other profession we would totally be in a panic, but we just say, 'Oh well, we have a critical teacher shortage.'"
Shields said the Grown Your Own program "will build a pipeline for teacher candidates in our high schools, but this is mainly for our rural schools. We know that students do better if they have educators that are like them."
To fund this program, the plan is to move $300,000 from the state's fund for virtual education.
The committee also proposed moving $3 million in special funding for the University of Missouri Center for Precision Medicine to the university's core budget. The committee chair, Rep. Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, said the money was moved so lawmakers wouldn't have to vote on the funds every year.
"That money, where it was at, was a one-time appropriation, so next year it would have to be asked for again and asked for again," Black said.
The money could still be used for the Center for Precision Medicine; the move just places the money in a more general fund. UM System President Mun Choi and other UM officials have been pushing for an increase in funding for the precision medicine building since the start of the session, though the subcommittee did not increase the appropriation.