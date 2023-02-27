JEFFERSON CITY — Several combined pieces of legislation that will limit both private and law enforcement use of drones were passed Monday by the House Special Committee on Homeland Security.
Formerly three drone-related bills, House Bills 178, 179, and 401, the committee combined the proposed measures into one piece of legislation.
The legislation would prohibit law enforcement agencies from using drones to gather information without first obtaining a warrant, except in emergency situations such as fires or hostage crises.
The proposed legislation would also prohibit any person or entity from operating a drone over private property below 400 feet, though several exceptions are included for the army, universities conducting research, professional surveillance projects, and others.
During a public hearing on the bills in January, the change was supported by farm owners wanting to limit the ability of drones to fly over their property, as well as by lobbyists for the agriculture industry.
Gene and Tamara Chastain, farm owners, submitted written testimony claiming the use of drones by hunters to herd deer off their land has frightened and scattered their livestock.
Opponents expressed concerns about the state government overreaching its authority by broadly regulating drone use by private citizens.
The bill would not limit the activities of any aircraft flown over 400 feet above ground.
Existing law prohibits the use of drones above open-air facilities such as sports fields or outdoor theaters without permission, but the proposed legislation would raise the penalty for a violation from an infraction to a class A misdemeanor.
Besides open-air facilities, state law currently only bans unmanned aircraft from being flown above prisons and mental health facilities.