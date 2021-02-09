In a Special Committee on Criminal Justice hearing for House Bill 277 on Tuesday, Rep. Tom Hannegan, R-St. Charles, said Missourians may be ready for a change in how they treat their imprisoned population.
The bill, sponsored by Hannegan, would grant a parole hearing to certain incarcerated people aged 65 and older. Lawmakers presented versions of the bill in past sessions, but those bills failed to become law.
“People used to like the ‘hard on crime’ stance, but we’re starting to move away from that,” Hannegan said.
The bill would apply only to those who have served at least 30 years of their sentence and does not include sex offenders.
The 50 to 60 offenders who would benefit from this bill must present an exit strategy to the parole board and pass a psychological test to be considered for release.
Hannegan says this bill is also a cost-saving measure, noting that as offenders age and require more medical care, the state pays for those services. He also believes it is the compassionate thing to do.
“We must consider the offenders on a case-by-case basis,” Hannegan said. “These people just need an opportunity, and it’s scary when you have none.”
The special committee also held a public hearing for House Bill 294 on Tuesday. The bill would address arrest warrants made for traffic violations.
Also Tuesday, the House Public Safety Committee held a hearing for House Bill 484, which would allow for mental impairments and injuries incurred by first responders on active duty to be considered an “occupational disease.”
The bill would apply to first responders who suffer from PTSD as a result of serving on active duty. Hicks included that the language of the bill would also include 911 dispatchers.
“When you call into a dispatch center, you have no idea what you’re dealing with,” said the bill’s sponsor Rep. Shane Roden, R-Cedar Hill. “These individuals also have emotions as well. And so the things that we do not see them handling, they are dealing with on their own.”
The committee also held a hearing for a bill that would address the crime of making a false report to law enforcement.