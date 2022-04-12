JEFFERSON CITY – A “parents’ bill of rights,” HB 1858, held lawmakers’ attention Tuesday as House members picked apart the potential consequences of allowing parents oversight of curriculum and discouraging the teaching of certain subjects.
The conversation quickly turned to critical race theory (CRT) as proposed amendments would have also prohibited teachers from presenting information that would cause “discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of the individual’s race or sex.”
This would make topics touching on forms of discrimination more difficult, according to the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Ben Baker, R-Neosho. He said he did not want this added to the parents’ bill of rights.
“CRT is a phantom problem,” Rep. David Tyson Smith, D-Columbia, said. “CRT is almost exclusively taught in higher education, not in K-12 classrooms. This issue that white kids are being taught they’re oppressors is not a real issue.”
Rep. Brian Seitz, R-Branson, withdrew the amendment with the promise to reintroduce a CRT bill down the line.
The bill itself won initial approval. It needs another vote before it can go to the Senate.
At the bill’s core, it allows parents to visit school property during school hours when they wish, have access to all information gathered on their child at school and gives parents a clear path to sue a school district if they feel what their child is being taught does not align with their “expected values and morals.”
Many representatives voiced concern over public schools being “sued out of existence” if the bill were to pass. Supporters of the bill said any consequences were deserved and that having access to all materials being given to their children is essential.
“Teachers think we’re all racists, homophobic bigots,” Rep. Dottie Bailey, R-Eureka, said. “They aren’t going to tell us what they’re teaching our child. They think they can put whatever they want into our children’s brains and that we won’t care. They just think I’m some podunk parent that’s backward, so yes, this bill is incredibly important.”
In January, committee staff announced the number of submitted written and in-person public testimony for the parents’ bill of rights was the most ever submitted.
The parents’ bill of rights has been introduced twice before. Its first time in committee it stalled. The second time the bill passed the House but was shot down in the Senate.
Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin, successfully added to the bill that schools can’t compel teachers or students to discuss current public policy issues.
“It’s a preventative measure,” Dogan said.