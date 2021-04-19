JEFFERSON CITY — The House Ethics Committee formally recommended Rep. Rick Roeber be expelled from the legislature for what they described as the sexual, physical and mental abuse of his children in a report published Monday.
Committee members concluded that the sexual abuse alleged in their report constitutes a Class A felony, but Roeber, R-Lee’s Summit, has never been held accountable.
“The state of Missouri has failed these children for over 20 years,” the report states. “Although the committee cannot change the past, this committee can provide a clear record of (Roeber’s) abusive behavior.”
The Committee began its investigation in February, after three of Roeber’s grown children wrote to the speaker of the House following Roeber’s election.
They asked the House to consider their father’s fitness to serve as a representative. According to the report, they pled with the speaker: “Please do what is right, not just for us, but for all those in Missouri who have suffered and all the children you have sworn to protect.”
The committee reviewed more than 200 pages of documents concerning the accusations of abuse and received sworn testimony from five witnesses.
The committee alleged in the report that Roeber sexually assaulted one of his children at the age of 5 and the other at the age of 9 in 1990. The report also included allegations of Roeber beating all three of his children.
The committee offered Roeber the chance to respond to the allegations. He described them as a “political hit” and a “set up” because of the fact his children spoke out prior to his election. He said his ex-wife, who also testified, had convinced the children the abuse had happened, citing “parental alienation syndrome.” The Committee did not find his testimony credible.
In 1993, Roeber’s ex-wife was informed of abuse that occurred a few years earlier and called the local police. The report said “officers came to her home and interviewed the family. No criminal charges were filed as a result of this disclosure.”
Shortly after, another sibling came forward, telling their mother the same thing happened to them. The report said this instance was also reported to the authorities and resulted in an investigation by the state Division of Family Services, as well as local law enforcement.
“Although DFS found probable cause that abuse had occurred, no criminal charges were filed as a result of this disclosure,” the report read.
As previously reported by the Missourian, the Missouri House of Representatives refused to accept Roeber’s resignation letter Thursday of last week. The letter was read on the House floor the same day. It did not address the allegations. Instead, Roeber said he needed to be closer to his family and that he plans to marry his fiancé.