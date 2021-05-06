JEFFERSON CITY — “Christmas in July” and “National Day of the Cowboy” were just two of over a dozen holidays proposed in the Missouri House of Representatives on Thursday afternoon.
The holidays are being introduced under Senate Bill 72. Sponsored by Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, the bill is comprised of legislation that would also designate the Gateway Arch as the official state monument.
House members spent several hours Thursday afternoon proposing new “days” and other honors, even as the end of the legislative session is looming.
An amendment proposed by Rep. LaDonna Appelbaum, D-St. Louis, would designate this year’s July 25 as “Christmas in July” to “honor and remember health care workers who made many sacrifices throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.” She noted that many Missouri residents were not able to celebrate the holiday the normal way in December because of the pandemic.
Another potential July holiday is “National Day of the Cowboy,” proposed by Rep. Bennie Cook, R-Houston. It would designate the fourth Saturday of July as an opportunity for the people of Missouri to “celebrate the influence of cowboys on American culture.”
As pointed out by Rep. Dean Van Schoiack, R-Savannah, “the fourth Saturday in July of this year, is the 24th, so we could have a Cowboy Christmas in July! How about that? Wouldn’t that be great.”
Another proposed state designation is to rename the portion of Interstate 64 between Jefferson Street and 11th Street in St. Louis “Bobby Plager Memorial Highway.”
“Bobby Plager was a Hall of Fame, integral piece of the St. Louis Blues from their founding, and in the first three years he led the St. Louis Blues to three consecutive Stanley Cup appearances,” said Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O’Fallon. “Yes, we did not win, (but) he finally got his Stanley Cup win when we recently won and shortly after his birthday this year, he passed away.
“I’d like to honor the man that he was, what he did for our state, what he did for the St. Louis Blues, by designating this section of Interstate 64 right in front of Enterprise Center, where they play,” Schroer said.
A proposal brought by Rep. Yolanda Young, D-Kansas City, would designate the third week of March as “Victims of Coronavirus Memorial Week,” to “honor all those impacted by the pandemic.”
Other potential holidays and memorials that Missouri citizens could be celebrating in the near future are “Mark Twain Day,” “Random Acts of Kindness Day,” “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day,” “George Washington Carver Day,” “Sickle Cell Awareness Week,” “Pioneering Black Women’s Day” and “Hispanic Heritage Month,” just to name a few.
One proposal that wasn’t met with the humor of the others by some members was to make Jan. 12 of each year Rush Limbaugh Day. The honor would be done to recognize Limbaugh’s national impact and lengthy career in broadcasting. Rep. Hardy Billington, R-Poplar Bluff, the bill’s sponsor, called him “a hero to millions” in the United States.
House Democrats sent out a news release after the session, saying Limbaugh doesn’t deserve recognition because of his views on race and gender.
“It’s disappointing that Republicans decided to honor this man on a bill alongside so many people who deserve recognition,” Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, D-Kansas City, said in a statement. “The fact that his name is on the same bill as George Washington Carver, Buck O’Neil and other great causes and people to remember taints this legislation.”