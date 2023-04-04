JEFFERSON CITY — The Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee heard familiar testimony Tuesday on an open enrollment bill that has already earned approval in the House.
House Bill 253, known as the Public School Open Enrollment Act, would establish a voluntary open enrollment program for public schools. Schools that want to accept transfers would opt into the program by Dec. 1. Choosing not to opt into the program does not keep students from leaving a district, but districts could restrict the number of students who transfer out each year to 3% of the previous year’s enrollment.
A number of bills proposing open enrollment are being considered in the legislature this year.
”Should your address be the main determination of what public district your student can attend?” asked Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, the bill’s sponsor and chairman of the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee. “I don’t believe it should.”
If it becomes law, the program would begin with the 2024-2025 school year. Receiving districts are not required to add teachers, classrooms or staff to accommodate new transfers. Districts would be required to accept transfers on a first-come, first-served basis.
The bill creates a “Parent Public School Choice Fund” of $80 million to fund transportation for students who qualify for free or reduced lunch or follow an individualized educational plan and some other educational programs.
A school district’s federal and state funding would follow a transfer student to their new district, while local funding would stay in the student’s home district.
Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City, pointed out that taxpayers in communities with a high tax levy would have to subsidize students who come from communities with lower tax levies.
“I think it does raise that issue of paying higher taxes to support students from communities whose taxpayers are not willing to support their community schools, and I don’t know how to solve for that issue,” Arthur said.
Sen. Elaine Gannon, R-De Soto, said she could not support the bill for fear that it would force small schools, what she called the heartbeats of their communities, to consolidate.
Pollitt said he believes fears of consolidation are unfounded and open enrollment would start conversations about how to improve schools.
“Individuals who constantly testify against the bill mostly say students will leave their district for better opportunities or better programs,” Pollitt said. “If you make that statement, I believe your district may not be offering some students what they want.”
Charles Belt, the assistant superintendent of operations for the Blue Springs R-IV District, said his district is among the state’s highest-achieving districts and receives mostly local funding. He said if open enrollment became mandatory, it would present a problem to all districts in metropolitan Kansas City.
Kyle Kruse, superintendent of the rural St. Clair R-XIII School District, said his district is not on a level playing field with surrounding districts. St. Clair has the lowest property values and tax levy in the area, Kruse said, and even though his school has great STEM and JROTC programs, the district cannot afford to expand them. He also said his district has the lowest teacher salaries in the area due to the lack of local tax support.
Kruse said he expected St. Clair could lose 100 students and a corresponding $400,000 of state aid to open enrollment.
“We’ll lose kids because we don’t have the facilities other districts offer, and we can’t afford to,” Kruse said.
Sen. Doug Beck, D-Affton, said the state should put more resources into communities if it wants to give families a true choice. He said the state needs to fix the funding formula, address low teacher pay and quell attacks on teachers.
Jean Evans, the Missouri lead for the American Federation for Children, said teacher salaries are higher in states with open enrollment because competition encourages schools to drive up salaries to attract candidates.
Beck asked Evans where the money for salary increases would come from. Evans replied that there is plenty of money for teachers in the system, and Beck countered that most school districts spend upward of 80% of their budgets on paying personnel.
Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, said he would like to see whether school districts are spending their money in the right places: toward teachers and students, not toward administrative costs “that are absolutely over the top.”
Kenneth Southwick, executive director of the Cooperating School Districts of Greater Kansas City, a co-op of 32 districts, said HB 253 is a “consolidation bill.” He said the state should spend $80 million on boosting teacher salaries instead of funneling it into a school choice fund.
Southwick presented a resolution against open enrollment signed by 182 school districts serving 322,000 students.