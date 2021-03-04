JEFFERSON CITY — House lawmakers voted Thursday to stop state efforts to collect the federal portion of unemployment overpayments made to thousands of Missourians.
But they also chose not to add a requirement that their decision be enacted immediately, a move some critics said could render the decision meaningless.
The state has overpaid unemployment benefits totaling more than $100 million during the pandemic, much of it federal COVID-relief money. On Thursday, both Republicans and Democrats in the House agreed that the state shouldn’t demand repayment of that federal money. Missouri also overpaid some state benefits, and the bill passed Thursday doesn’t impact that.
Some lawmakers said it should, as the Missouri residents who received that money will have a hard time making up for the state’s mistake now. The bill goes to the Senate next.
“The Senate has got to add the forgiveness for the state portion of this bill or else the crisis is not going to end,” said state Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis.
The state has already been sending out letters and taking action to collect the overpayments.
Merideth said it was irresponsible not to add an “emergency clause” to the bill that would have caused it to be enacted immediately upon final passage, instead of in late August when most legislation takes effect. He said trusting the administration of Gov. Mike Parson to follow lawmakers’ wishes was a bad idea.
State Rep. J. Eggleston, R-Maysville, sponsored the bill and said he had assurances from Parson and his administration that the intent of the law would be followed and that no emergency clause was needed. He said the administration had concerns about meeting the deadline such a clause would require.
Although Parson has opposed stopping efforts for repayment, Eggleston said the governor is now in favor of the plan approved by the House. Lawmakers initially got involved because Parson wanted to take back the funding incorrectly given to unemployed Missouri residents.
Eggleston asked lawmakers to work across party lines.
“We’re doing this together to help Missourians. And it shouldn’t be a left or right issue. This is an issue that we as a state have to face together,” Eggleston said.