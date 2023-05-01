JEFFERSON CITY — The House passed legislation Monday that would extend Medicaid benefits to eligible postpartum women for a period of 12 months following the end of their pregnancy.

The vote to expand MO HealthNet benefits was 117-26 on a House version of SB45. Currently, the period of eligibility was 60 days following the end of pregnancy.

