JEFFERSON CITY — The House passed legislation Monday that would extend Medicaid benefits to eligible postpartum women for a period of 12 months following the end of their pregnancy.
The vote to expand MO HealthNet benefits was 117-26 on a House version of SB45. Currently, the period of eligibility was 60 days following the end of pregnancy.
The bill contains an emergency clause, which means it would go into effect immediately.
Originating in the Senate, the legislation initially had language which would make women who “knowingly receives services that are in violation of state law” ineligible for benefits, as previously reported in the Missourian.
A clandestine reference to abortion services, Democrats labeled the wording a ‘poison pill’ designed to kill the legislation.
However, the language had been removed by the time it reached the House floor, causing the bill to see widespread bipartisan support.
“This is a really great piece of legislation with folks on both sides of the aisle working together,” said House Minority Leader Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield.
House Republicans argued that while they generally oppose expansions to benefits, they favor a bill that would help needy mothers and children.
Rep. Tony Lovasco, R-O’Fallon, pointed out that the legislation does not expand who is eligible to receive the benefits but simply adds a longer coverage period for those already eligible.
“Increasing the amount of money we’re spending on benefits is not typically something I support, but that’s not what we’re doing,” he said.
In an exchange on the floor, Rep. Melanie Stinnett, R-Springfield, and Rep. Hannah Kelly, R-Mountain Grove, pointed to their pro-life beliefs as further reason for supporting the bill.
“I believe this is the best investment we can be discussing here today,” said Kelly.
“We know when moms are healthy and children are healthy, families thrive,” Stinnett said.
The American Rescue Plan Act allows states to expand the coverage period at no cost. Expansion of the benefit has been endorsed by Gov. Mike Parson.
With several new amendments added by the House, a joint committee will work on the final wording of the bill.