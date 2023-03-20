JEFFERSON CITY — The House gave initial approval Monday to a bill that would legalize sports wagering in Missouri.

Representatives struck down five proposed amendments to the bill before it was approved.

  State Government reporter, spring 2023.

  Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters.

