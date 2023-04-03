JEFFERSON CITY — A bill that would incentivize film and television production in Missouri gained final House approval in a 104-50 vote Monday.

HB675, sponsored by Rep. Kurtis Gregory, R-Marshall, "authorizes a tax credit equal to 20% of qualifying expenses ... associated with the production of a qualified motion media production project."

