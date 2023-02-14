JEFFERSON CITY — A resolution that would freeze assessed valuation increases for eligible senior citizens was met with resounding public support in a House hearing Tuesday.

Proposed by Rep. Ben Keathley, R-Chesterfield, the resolution heard by the Special Committee on Tax Reform aims to provide tax relief for Missouri’s seniors.

