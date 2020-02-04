JEFFERSON CITY — Companies proposing ultrafast tube transportation projects could not use eminent domain under a bill that advanced Tuesday in the Missouri House.
The bill, which won initial approval, would allow these projects to be eligible for public-private partnerships in an attempt to attract the hyperloop certification and testing to Missouri.
Missouri leaders hope the state will be considered for a 10- to 15-mile testing track that would transport people and goods in pods at more than 600 miles per hour.
An amendment added to House Bill 1963 would bar companies from taking private property for such tube transportation projects through eminent domain.
Eminent domain allows the government to employ private land for public use with compensation and has been used to build roads and bridges.
Some lawmakers wondered if building the hyperloop would be realistic without eminent domain.
“I would never support a bill that would allow for eminent domain be used to build a shopping center,” said Rep. Tracy McCreery, D-Olivette. “But I do think that...when we’re about to make a big bold step into the future of transportation that we have to be open to understanding that that’s for the public good.”
The bill’s sponsor said such concerns were premature.
“I think that’s way far off in the future to be worried about that,” said Rep. Travis Fitzwater, R-Holts Summit.
Fitzwater also included a sunset provision that would repeal the ban of eminent domain in five years unless legislators decided to reauthorize it.
McCreery said the ban sends a contradictory message to developers.
“The legislature is talking out of both sides of their mouth, trying to say on one side, ‘Hey, we want you to come here,’ and on the other side, ‘ ... We’re not going to be willing to help you put it in down the road,’” she said.
The concern over eminent domain is not a new one. Just last month, the House passed and sent to the Senate a bill banning the use of eminent domain to build the Grain Belt Express. That project would run a 780-mile transmission line that transmits renewable wind energy to Missouri and other states.
The hyperloop bill needs another vote in the House before it moves to the Senate.
