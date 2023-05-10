On April 13, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey issued Emergency Rule: 15 CSR 60-17.010, which would place unprecedented restrictions on Missourians of all ages seeking gender-affirming care in the state.
Citing the state’s consumer protection laws, it aims to restrict access to medical gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers, gender-affirming hormones and gender-affirming surgery.
The American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal filed a lawsuit against the rule, and the rule's implementation was blocked by a restraining order from St. Louis County Circuit Court Judge Ellen Ribaudo while the lawsuit moves through the court. As of May 8, the hearing for the lawsuit is set for late July. If the lawsuit is unsuccessful, the rule could then go into effect.
If implemented, the emergency rule would have a large impact on the care of people who are transgender, making access to such care more difficult. Despite these implications, there is confusion by the general public about what gender-affirming care really means, what the emergency rule is actually restricting, and why the attorney general states this care should be restricted.
What is gender-affirming care?
Gender-affirming care is defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) as “any single or combination of a number of social, psychological, behavioural or medical (including hormonal treatment or surgery) interventions designed to support and affirm an individual’s gender identity.”
In other words, gender-affirming care is care that allows one to feel more like the gender they identify with. The attorney general’s rule would specifically place restrictions on those seeking puberty-blocking medications, gender-affirming hormones and gender-affirming surgeries.
Puberty-blocking medications pause puberty by suppressing the release of the hormones that initiate puberty: estrogen and testosterone. These hormones, when uninhibited, cause development of secondary sexual characteristics such as breast growth, facial hair, voice deepening, etc. When an individual stops taking puberty blockers, puberty resumes normally. Puberty blockers have been used safely for decades to treat conditions such as precocious puberty. The attorney general states in his rule that allowances would be made for those with such conditions.
In gender-affirming care, puberty blockers are used shortly after the onset of puberty to pause it, allowing time for patients and their parents to decide if they should undergo puberty as the gender assigned at birth or begin gender-affirming hormones, which allow them to undergo puberty as the gender with which they identify.
Gender-affirming surgeries are surgical procedures that allow an individual to present as the gender with which they identify. This can include facial surgery, removal of breast tissue (also known as top surgery), breast augmentation or genital surgery (also known as bottom surgery). Gender-affirming surgery is rare for individuals under 18. Recent data suggest that among individuals with gender dysphoria in the U.S., fewer than 300 per year underwent top surgery from 2019 to 2021, and only 56 total underwent bottom surgery in that same time frame.
What does the emergency rule really say?
There are aspects of the rule that are already standards of practice for all medical care. The rule states that all benefits and risks of blockers and hormones must be disclosed, medical documentation must be kept up to date, and patients should regularly be assessed.
However, the rule seeks to place new barriers for those accessing medical gender-affirming care. Under this rule, patients must have had a diagnosis of gender dysphoria for at least three years and must receive 18 months of therapy before beginning gender-affirming treatment. The rule also lists a group of patients who would not be able to access care, such as anyone who has a “social media addiction” or has “social contagion,” i.e. they have friends who are also transgender.
Furthermore, patients who have existing mental health conditions, such as depression or anxiety, are barred from gender-affirming care. Opponents argue that this rule is a catch-22 for many transgender patients, as receiving this care often improves their depression and anxiety.
The rule would also add multiple administrative roadblocks to receiving gender-affirming treatment. Parental consent for youth seeking care must be renewed quarterly for the first three years of treatment and twice yearly following. Then, before treatments can begin, 23 specific statements, which are stated in Section 2b of the ruling, must be given to the patient and parents orally, in writing, and displayed online.
These statements include direct quotations from research studies that opponents argue do not meet the standards for high-quality research that typically guides medical practice. Additionally, 12 specific conditions must be met to provide care. If any are not met, all care must immediately cease.
Finally, it is important to note that while the rule has been publicly directed toward the care of children, the rule does not specifically mention an age group. The restrictions would apply to all people seeking gender-affirming care in the state — regardless of age. Youth and adults would immediately see increased barriers to accessing gender-affirming care in Missouri should the rule take effect.
What information is the attorney general using to back up the emergency rule?
The attorney general references multiple studies in the emergency rule to support restrictions. However, a close look at these sources shows many limitations, some of which resulted in major corrections.
One cited study promotes the idea of “social contagion” — a theory that transgender adolescents are actually the victims of a social fad. This 2018 study has been criticized for its poor research methodology. Not only were no adolescents a part of this study, but the author recruited participants (parents) from anti-transgender online groups.
Two weeks after this study was released, the publisher announced a post-publication review of the study, eventually resulting in its republication with significant corrections, stating that due to the way the data were collected, “no claims of cause and effect can be made.”
Other studies cited in the emergency rule are older studies and/or have such a small number of participants that the authors could not make strong conclusions. Where the attorney general does cite recent studies with a large number of participants, the authors’ conclusions do not precisely align with the restrictions the attorney general says they support.
For instance, one of the statements that must be recited to patients and parents regarding treatment says that “certain hormonal interventions can potentially cause or worsen depression.” The European study he uses to support this assertion says this phrase specifically in regard to a drug called cyproterone acetate, which is not available in the United States and would therefore not be part of hormone treatment for patients in Missouri.
Furthermore, the attorney general cites and pulls direct quotations from the standards of care published by the current leading international authority on transgender health care. However, he frequently cites old versions of these guidelines that do not necessarily reflect the most recent evidence available.
What are the current accepted standards of care for transgender youth and adults? What medical groups support gender-affirming care?
In Missouri and the rest of the United States, most gender-affirming care for children and adolescents is overseen by endocrinologists as part of a multidisciplinary team. These centers primarily follow the Endocrine Society Guidelines.
Care for adults is guided by Standards of Care published by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), as well as the Endocrine Society guidelines. WPATH is an international, interdisciplinary organization providing evidence-based guidelines for the health of transgender and gender-diverse people. Their guidelines state that “strong evidence demonstrat(es) the benefits in quality of life and well-being of gender-affirming treatments, including endocrine and surgical procedures.” Further, the standards explain that “gender-affirming interventions are based on decades of clinical experience and research; therefore, they are not considered experimental, cosmetic, or for the mere convenience of a patient.”
Access to gender-affirming health care is supported by most major American medical associations whose members provide this care. The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, the American Academy of Family Physicians, and the American Medical Association all have published statements saying gender-affirming treatments are essential components of health care for transgender individuals.
Medical experts are constantly updating standards of care to provide physicians and other health professionals with an evolving framework for the best care for their patients. When deciding what is considered the best standard of care for a patient group, leading organizations take all available research into account — including the studies listed in the emergency rule.
Because these organizations still emphasize the necessity of gender-affirming care treatments for transgender individuals, supporters of gender-affirming care argue that this rule would ignore current evidence-based guidelines and put physicians who comply with the emergency rule in direct violation of professional standards of care.
What direct impact will this rule have in the state of Missouri?
Current state estimates show there are approximately 12,400 transgender individuals in Missouri, including 2,900 transgender youth. According to the Trevor Project’s 2022 survey on LGBTQ Youth and Mental Health, 55% of Missouri’s transgender and nonbinary youth seriously considered suicide in the previous year, and 20% attempted suicide.
These are alarming numbers. However, supporters of gender-affirming care argue that such care can drastically improve these numbers. A 2022 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association, one of the top five medical journals in the world, found that adolescents receiving gender-affirming care — including puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormones — had 60% lower odds of moderate or severe depression and 73% lower risk of suicide and self-harm in a 12-month follow-up compared with adolescents who only received counseling.
If allowed to take effect, the rule would immediately halt medical gender-affirming care for all patients, even those currently in the middle of treatment. Treatment could only resume once all conditions listed in the rule are met. This means that those currently on puberty blockers or about to begin puberty would be forced to go through puberty as the gender they were assigned at birth, which is an irreversible process.
The attorney general claims that his emergency rule is made to protect Missourians, but careful scrutiny shows that he uses flawed evidence to support this claim. When considering the full scope of evidence that has been used by medical societies to develop guidelines for gender-affirming care, it is difficult to ignore the possibility that this rule could, in fact, substantially harm Missourians.
Lacey Raper and Jay Devineni are students at the MU School of Medicine.