JEFFERSON CITY — In a packed Senate hearing room in the Missouri Capitol in late February, conservative advocates and lawmakers spent an hour discussing what is almost certainly an entirely hypothetical scenario.
They were deliberating the pros and cons of calling for a constitutional convention of the states, with the express purpose of constraining the federal government’s authority.
That desire to amend the Constitution is one manifestation of a broader conservative sentiment, particularly in Republican-controlled states like Missouri: mounting displeasure with — and fear of — overreach by the federal government, on issues from taxes to health care to gun rights.
While the notion of a constitutional convention may seem far-fetched — there’s never been one — the movement has some traction. More than 30 states are considering, or have already voted on, legislation demanding one.
Proponents see it as the best tactic to curb what they consider a growing abuse of power, while others are leery of the unpredictability of where such a convention might lead.
Article V of the Constitution provides states with this legal pathway to alter the document as an alternative to the better-known process in which Congress proposes amendments. Though unprecedented, it’s a path plenty of Missouri conservatives are eager to promote.
“This is a movement that’s well organized,” said Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, who is sponsoring both a resolution calling for an Article V convention and a bill laying out the rules for how Missouri would appoint and control its own constitutional delegation. “We get emails daily from our constituents. People get excited about it.”
The proposals come at a time when Republican state lawmakers in Missouri and nationwide are proposing an array of resolutions and laws that all share a common purpose: challenging and reining in what they view as an overreaching, out-of-control federal government.
The call
Burlison’s proposed resolution, Senate Concurrent Resolution 4, is an updated call for an Article V convention that initially passed in the state legislature in 2017. That earlier resolution, sponsored by then-Sen. Mike Kehoe, R-Jefferson City, called for a convention with the limited scope of passing amendments that would “impose fiscal restraint on the federal government, limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, and limit the terms of office for federal officials and members of Congress.”
Burlison’s resolution uses much of the same language, but removes the earlier version’s five-year expiration date. He has also proposed Senate Bill 231, which would create the actual mechanism by which Missouri would select its delegates for a convention.
The proposals are part of a movement led by Convention of States Action, an organization with state chapters throughout the country that for several years has advocated for an Article V convention that would “bring power back to the states and the people.”
Missouri in 2017 became the 12th state out of a current total of 15 that have passed Convention of States Action-affiliated bills or resolutions calling for a convention. An additional eight states have passed similar bills in one house of their state legislatures, and another 12 have active legislation this year, according to the organization’s website.
The organization also touts a long list of prominent conservative politicians and media personalities as its endorsers, from U.S. Sens. Rand Paul and Ben Sasse to political commentators Sean Hannity and Ben Shapiro.
In an interview, Burlison, a member of the Missouri Senate’s conservative caucus, said his concerns about the federal government were shared by George Mason and other Founding Fathers who grappled with the question, “‘What if this new government that we’ve created becomes too powerful?’
“And here we are today,” Burlison said. “We’re in that very situation. As state lawmakers, we are basically bullied by the federal government into doing everything that they want us to do.”
For Burlison, the most salient issue among those that he hopes an Article V convention would address is the federal deficit. He views the deficit, as do other fiscal conservatives, as untenable, and the federal spending that has contributed to the current national debt of $28 trillion as outside the bounds that the Constitution originally set for the federal government.
Justin Dyer, a political science professor at MU and director of the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, said scholars across the political spectrum agree that the federal government “has changed dramatically and grown in size and scope since the 1930s” and the New Deal legislation passed by President Franklin Roosevelt.
“Where scholars would divide is whether or not that represents some kind of unconstitutional or anti-constitutional trajectory, or whether that’s the normal outgrowth of our Constitution over time,” Dyer said.
“It sounds like (proponents of Burlison’s legislation) assume one answer to that question.”
For Burlison, the crucial inflection point predated the New Deal and instead came with the 1913 ratification of the 16th Amendment, which let Congress impose a federal income tax for the first time.
He also lamented the fiscal ramifications of the 17th Amendment, also ratified in 1913, which enacted the direct democratic election of U.S. senators by voters, when previously they were appointed by state legislatures.
“They answered to us,” Burlison said. “So when you have Congress pass things that are harmful to the state, that we think are wasteful or harmful,” state legislatures have comparatively little power to object.
Too risky?
Many proponents of bills like Burlison’s, including the witnesses testifying during a Feb. 23 hearing, share his concerns about federal spending — but their anxieties extend quite a bit further.
Those testifying all agreed with the bills’ broader aims of shifting power to the states. But many spoke out against the bills’ passage out of fear that they lacked sufficient language to limit a hypothetical convention’s scope to the issue of restricting federal authority.
“I think everyone on both sides of this issue agrees the federal government is out of control,” said Dave Heinz, who testified against SCR 4 and SB 231. But he was wary of the assumption that “only the good guys will be involved” should a convention take place.
“A convention like that will involve all 50 states, whether they’re the loony left or whether they’re conservative states,” Heinz said. “If the Democrat agenda were to be implemented fully, our country is finished. The only thing standing between us and that abject tyranny is the Constitution,” Heinz said.
“Specifically, I can see (Democratic states) trying to pick off the Second Amendment, possibly modify the First. And that’s not acceptable,” said St. Charles County resident Steve Scherer, testifying in opposition.
“There are people in this country right now that would like to see me in a reeducation camp simply because I voted for Donald Trump,” Scherer said. “And those same people could very likely be at this convention, and they would like nothing better than to take the Constitution of the United States and throw it in the wood chipper.”
Conservative activist Ron Calzone, also testifying in opposition, cited the political tensions stemming from the contentious 2020 presidential election as a reason to avoid an Article V convention at this moment.
“Whether the election fraud is well taken or not, there were lots of concerns about it, there was enough smoke to think that there was fire,” Calzone said, referencing former President Donald Trump’s and other Republicans’ baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.
“Definitely, the people’s confidence in the process has been greatly damaged. This is not the time to be applying for a constitutional convention.”
The hurdles
According to Dyer, proponents’ fears of a convention moving beyond a strict initial call for federal constraint are well founded, partly because of the lack of existing precedent for how an Article V convention would operate. Those concerns are also just one of many roadblocks standing in the way of such a convention ever materializing.
“The fear that a lot of people have about a convention is that we’re terrified of what we would come up with,” Dyer said. “We don’t trust ourselves to write a new Constitution and we think we might go wholesale and scrap the whole document.”
Any amendment coming out of an Article V convention would have to be ratified by three-quarters of the states.
“Any 13 states essentially would have a veto mechanism over any amendment that was proposed,” Dyer said. “You would have to have an overwhelmingly popular constitutional amendment.”
Burlison acknowledged the long odds and lack of precedent, and suggested that a more likely scenario would involve Congress seeing a growing call for a convention among the states, then “get out ahead of them” by proposing an amendment on its own.
“I would guess that’s probably what would happen is that if we got close to the 34 (states) that you need, Congress is gonna step up,” he said.
Other avenues
Other state lawmakers have proposed other mechanisms for challenging the federal government in recent weeks.
Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, introduced a resolution Tuesday calling on Congress to pass the State Powers Amendment, which would authorize states to repeal provisions of federal laws or regulations.
Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, also introduced a resolution Tuesday directly calling on Congress to not expand the number of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court, a move discussed by Democrats in recent years but not yet acted upon.
In the House, a bill titled the Second Amendment Preservation Act, which aims to nullify federal gun laws, passed last month and is on its way to the Senate.
And Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, introduced a bill Monday that would aim to challenge President Joe Biden’s recent executive orders, which Schatz called unconstitutional.
“The United States has a president, not a king,” Schatz said in a statement announcing the bill.
Through different avenues, Missouri Republicans are making their displeasure with the federal government and with the fledgling Biden administration clear. How that displeasure might translate to concrete action in the near term remains to be seen, but it is clear that it has a committed and vocal constituency.
"This is something that excites people," Burlison said in characterizing the level of support behind his Article V bills and similar ones. "It makes people realize, 'I can take some control back.'"