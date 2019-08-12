Howard County will have additional broadband coverage thanks to $11.4 million in federal funding announced Monday.
About 2,500 homes and businesses will have broadband service, meaning most of the county will be covered, said John McNail, director of operations at AirLink Rural Broadband.
"The project mainly focuses on the rural areas rather than downtown," McNail said.
AirLink Rural Broadband, based in Salisbury, will provide a minimum speed of 100/10Mbps (100Mbps for download, and 10Mbps for upload), while the usage is unlimited.
McNail said engineering planning has already begun and that construction work would begin next month.
The FCC authorized nearly $17.5 million to expand broadband coverage in Missouri as part of the fourth round of the Connect America Fund auction. Another county in Missouri, Barry County, will receive $6.1 million to expand broadband for 2,308 locations.