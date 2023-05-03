Legislative budget negotiations hit an impasse as Friday’s constitutional deadline approached, with Missouri House leadership demanding the Senate pass a massive tax cut in exchange for agreeing to fund improvements on Interstate 70.

Formal negotiating sessions were delayed three times as House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith and Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Lincoln Hough worked to reach preliminary agreements on differences between the chambers.

This story is reprinted with permission from the Missouri Independent, a nonprofit news organization covering state government and politics.