MACON — Macon County Coroner Brian Hayes handles the death certificates for this cattle, corn and soybean region of 15,000 in north-central Missouri, near Kirksville — roughly 130 to 140 deaths each year. That includes certifying the deaths of the few dozen residents who have succumbed to the coronavirus.
And in some cases, it has meant excluding COVID-19 from death certificates.
COVID-19 is as much a political issue as a personal tragedy for some families. They don’t want the virus on any official record for their dead loved one.
For others, restrictions on hospital or nursing home visits made death and the grieving process almost unbearable. The word “COVID” had become a cruel reminder of how they couldn’t see their family members as they lay dying and, ultimately, of what they had lost.
So the solution: Leaving COVID-19 off the death certificate entirely — an ethically questionable approach frowned on by much of the U.S. medical community as it tries to ascertain the the deadly extent of the pandemic in rural sections of the country and halt its spread.
The Macon County coroner omitted COVID-19 on at least a half-dozen death certificates in cases where another major factor — pneumonia in an elderly patient or “you know, grandma had one lung and smoked all her life,” for example — could be justified as the sole cause of death.
“A lot of families were upset. They didn’t want COVID on the death certificates,” Hayes said in an interview. “I won’t lie for them, it’s gotta be true, but I do what pleases the family.”
Allowing families to omit COVID-19 on loved ones’ death certificates has changed Macon County’s official coronavirus death toll from upwards of 30 down to 19, according to state and local estimates. The lower death toll is also reflected in statewide figures maintained by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The administrator of the Macon County Health Department, Mike Chambers, said that while he doesn’t agree with the coroner’s decision to exclude COVID-19 from some death certificates, he can “see both sides.”
“There are viruses out there that are so similar to COVID, like the flu, and unless you do a test to confirm, you just don’t know,” Chambers said. “If you can link it to a known case, maybe, but we’ve had people that were exposed but their tests turned up negative.””
According to the CDC, a case of COVID-19 started the chain of events that ultimately led to someone’s death in roughly 92% of cases where coronavirus is listed somewhere on a final death certificate. For example, if someone has a terminal illness, such as cancer, COVID-19 is only included as a cause of death if the person would have lived longer without contracting the virus.
In response to questions about its process of reporting COVID-19 deaths and coroners choosing to not include the virus on death certificates, the Missouri Department of Health said in a statement that “there has been substantial misinformation aimed at both understating and overstating the impacts of COVID nationally.
As such, Missouri has chosen to remain consistent in our determination process, verify it against a national standards process by CDC’s, and report consistently.”
Missouri is one of a handful of states that doesn’t count “probable” COVID deaths — those missing a positive PCR COVID test — on its online dashboard or in official state tallies. The Department of Health said it has sought to not count these to avoid “further mistrust and confusion” among Missourians and works with the CDC to seek corrections to death certificates, as they arise.
The reason for the purposefully limited counting of COVID deaths, according to one state health official, is a decision made by the state health department’s “prior leadership,” alluding to former DHSS director Dr. Randall Williams, a confidant of Gov. Mike Parson, who resigned in April.
“There was some long conversations as case definitions came down … and, at the time under prior leadership, the decision was made not to include probables,” said Ken Palermo, state registrar of vital statistics, during the call, which was recorded and shared with the Documenting COVID-19 project. “Not to indict prior leadership, but that’s how that decision came to be.”
But state health officials did not answer questions about how many probable COVID-19 deaths have been recorded.
‘It’s not up to them. That’s his job’
Just 38% of Macon County residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated, below Missouri’s statewide average of 51.3%.
Leaving politically touchy illnesses off of death certificates is not a new phenomenon.
During the AIDS epidemic, families requested that AIDS and HIV be left off final death certificates because of the perceived stigma it would bring to both the memory of the dead and to the surviving family. By the mid-1980s, the practice had become routine.
In 1990, as AIDS-related illness was spreading fast in rural counties, the Missouri Health Department estimated that 1,301 people in the state had contracted the virus in the preceding seven years, resulting in 719 deaths. The true case and death tolls were considerably higher, they acknowledged at the time.
Today, public health experts say Macon County’s approach flies in the face of a coroner’s duty — and could ultimately make it harder to fight the virus.
While it’s unclear how widespread the practice of leaving COVID off of death certificates is in Missouri, the CDC’s Dr. Anderson said Macon County’s deference to families’ wishes concerned him “a lot.”
“It should be the medical examiner, the coroner’s decision as to whether COVID-19 goes on the death certificate or not. And it shouldn’t be left up to the family,” he said.
This story was produced in conjunction with Columbia University’s Brown Institute for Media Innovation’s Documenting COVID-19 project.