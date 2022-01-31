JEFFERSON CITY — It would be easier to remove police officers from duty in certain cases under proposed legislation debated by a House committee Monday.
The bill would also increase the minimum training required to become an officer.
Rep. Barry Hovis, R-Whitewater, sponsored HB 2439, which he said would ensure officers are properly trained, properly regulated and account for disciplinary action in instances where an officer has committed an egregious offense.
Sandy Karsten , director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, spoke in support of the bill. She said the state currently holds police officers to lower standards than other professions like nurses and lawyers and that this bill would resolve that issue.
Karsten cited situations where officers tested positive for drug use and one case where an officer coerced an underage girl into kissing him. All of these officers are still employed and remain undisciplined or have cases stagnant within the administrative process.
One of they key changes in the bill is that it includes acts of “moral turpitude” as a reason for removal even when they occur at times when an officer is not on duty or enforcing the law.
Karsten said if an officer commits a crime, revoking their policing license can be difficult. And each day they work in law enforcement allows their actions to tarnish the reputation of police officers as a whole.
“We need to maintain the integrity of our police officers,” Susan Rockett, chief of public safety for Mexico, said. “This bill would make changes to help with that and offer disciplinary guidelines where needed.”
HB 2439 also accounts for mental health issues. Under its language, officers who report a mental health crisis or concern will be evaluated by their superiors and offered support. Critics argue this could have a chilling effect on law enforcement, discouraging people from reporting out of fear of reprimand from above.
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones disagreed.
“I believe this bill has the opposite effect and encourages officers to seek out help,” Jones said. “The legislation allows us to address the mental health issues encountered by officers and point them in the right direction. At this time in history, that’s more important than ever.”
Rep. Rasheen Aldridge , D-St. Louis, commented on the bill’s potential to repair the relationship between the Black community and law enforcement. He praised the bill for forcing officers to take accountability and for holding the field to a higher degree of professionalism.
No one spoke in opposition to the bill.