Suspects in the Dec. 15 armed robbery of Steak ‘n Shake, 1912 W. Worley St, have been identified as Timothy Smith and Brittni Smith, both of Indiana.
The couple was apprehended in White County, Illinois, by the White County Sheriff’s Department for a similar offense. The suspects had been committing similar robberies and theft in several states, including Missouri, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee and possibly others.
The vehicle used in the Columbia robbery and several others was stolen and spray-painted black by the Smiths to elude officers.
Columbia Police detectives obtained a warrant for the Smith's arrest on charges of robbery in the first degree. The White County Sheriff’s Department has booked the Smiths on those warrants and other charges from their case.