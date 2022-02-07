Initiative petitions allow citizens to put constitutional amendments on the ballot, but a resolution debated on the House of Representatives floor Monday would make that process more extensive.
The resolution, HJR 79, would raise the number of signatures needed from each congressional district from 8% to 10%, which would add an extra several hundred thousand signatures people would need to gather. It would also require that the petition have signatures from every congressional district in the state.
“Anyone involved with this process already knows that the initiative process is not easy,” said Rep. David Tyson Smith, D-Columbia. “It’s hard. Getting anything done is already tremendously difficult, and this new threshold, the 10%, will make it virtually impossible to do anything. It will kill the initiative process.”
The House voted Monday to amend the resolution to also require the Secretary of State to provide information to people about the process and allow them to comment.
Supporters of the resolution brought up mob rule and the defects of direct democracy, while opponents claimed the extended undertaking would hinder the democratic process.
Supporters also argued expanding the number of districts and signatures needed would give more voice to rural areas in Missouri, since most petitions are dominated by signatures from the state’s most populated, Democratic cities.
“Mob rule can’t dictate our democracy,” Rep. John Simmons, R-Washington, said. “Doing business that way isn’t good. We’ve seen that out-of-state influence taking control in our state. That’s what happens when you have one of the easiest constitutional amendment processes in the nation.”
The biggest topic up for discussion was whether or not the new signature requirement would allow out-of-state interest groups to have more sway over Missouri legislation.
Collecting hundreds of thousands of signatures is no easy task. It’s daunting, and many people don’t have the time or funds to start up a grassroots movement, opponents of the resolution said. They brought up concerns about at-large initiative petitions backed by out-of-state interest groups that can pay people from neighboring states to come to Missouri and campaign for their cause.
These are called petition-driven management companies. The petitions they spread range in topic from reproductive rights to the legalization of recreational cannabis use and even Medicaid expansion.
Opponents of the resolution said raising the minimum number of signatures and expanding the number of districts required to be on a petition would discourage Missouri residents from undertaking the petition and empower those out-of-state companies.
“I hope we’re satisfied with this Frankenstein-monster of a bill that we’ve put together to make it harder for our citizens have a voice,” said Rep. Kevin Windham, D-Hillsdale.