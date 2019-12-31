Planning a trip to the nation's longest trail this weekend? The Missouri Department of Natural Resources launched a new virtual tour last week to help visitors learn more about the Katy Trail State Park.
The interactive story map, launched in December on the state's website, explores the geological and cultural features of the state park in detail. It also provides historical context behind the 39-year-old trail.
"It's a great place to start for visitors who have never been to the trail," Geological Survey Program Program Director Amber Steele said. "But it's also useful for those who have (visited) to learn more about the places they see on the trail."
The map will also provide a virtual experience to those who can't physically access the trail, Steele added.
Data from the story map will later be integrated into Flyover Country, a mobile app funded by the National Science Foundation that locates and visualizes information including geological maps, fossil locations and physiographic points of interest.
The Arizona Geological Survey partnered with Missouri Geological Survey to develop the story map after receiving a grant from National Science Foundation, Steele said.
"Katy Trail has such rich geological and cultural information," Steele said. "That's why we picked it."
Katy Trail is a 240-mile long state trails running almost the entire length of Missouri. Built on top the former corridor of the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad, Katy Trail features four railroad depots, more than 30 trestle bridges and 26 trailheads. The park attracts roughly 400,000 visitors and brings in nearly $18.5 million yearly, according to a 2012 state study.