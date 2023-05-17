Phyllis Kelso is no stranger to the casino industry. Before moving back to Missouri, she lived in Las Vegas with her husband, who worked as a casino card dealer. At first, Kelso had a strict limit of $20 a day. Gradually, this limit dissolved and she would spend at least $1,000 a week.
“If I’d had casino credit, I’d max it out and drag my credit cards out right behind it,” Kelso said.
Lines of credit offered by casinos are a type of short-term loan that gamblers can obtain by submitting an application. If approved, gamblers are given access to the funds and can use them to gamble in the casino. Gamblers have 30 interest-free days to repay the loans.
Missouri legalized such loans in 2014, but the Missouri Gaming Commission collects no data on how many gamblers take out the loans, which leaves casinos to police their own operations. At the same time, Missouri has slashed funding that goes toward free counseling for compulsive gamblers. Problem gambling experts are concerned about the impact this combination could have on compulsive gamblers.
“In general, gambling on any type of credit is likely a risk factor for someone with a gambling problem”, said Keith Whyte, executive director of the National Council on Problem Gambling.
Mike Winter, executive director of the Missouri Gaming Association, said the short-term loans are simply a convenience intended only for customers who can afford them.
The application for casino credit usually includes the name of one’s employer, bank routing number and Social Security number. This information can be used by the casinos to run a credit check or view the applicant’s account balance.
It is unclear how many Missourians have trouble repaying these loans, also known as “markers” or “counter-checks,” and what happens if they do. In Nevada, failure to repay within the allotted time can lead to a felony conviction.
In Missouri, if a loan is overdue, the casino can withdraw the money from the gambler’s bank account, according to Missouri Gaming Commission rules. State law says only that unpaid debt is “enforceable by legal process,” which can be anything from applying someone’s winnings to their outstanding debt or taking them to court. The loans cannot be secured by the gambler’s house, personal property or retirement accounts.
When riverboat gambling first came to Missouri in 1992, it was accompanied by several conditions to protect gamblers. Since then, casino lobbyists have worked to reverse most of these safeguards. One of these regulations barred casinos from extending credit to patrons.
In 2014, the legislature passed a law that allowed gamblers to establish lines of credit starting at $10,000, explaining the law as a convenience intended for the traveling elite, namely professional athletes and the ultra-wealthy.
But two years later, the legislature quietly passed Senate Bill 833, which removed the $10,000 threshold to allow smaller loans on the condition that the applicant’s creditworthiness was either $10,000 or twice the amount of the requested credit amount.
Winter said $10,000 “is a pretty high threshold, and we had other customers who were asking for a line of credit.”
Missouri does not specify a minimum amount of credit that one can obtain, but some casinos set their own. Horseshoe St. Louis, for example, has a credit request minimum of $1,000 while Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City has a minimum request of $5,000, although they may provide less than the requested amount.
A 2020 study by an Australian research university found that readily accessible credit in gambling venues enabled problem gamblers to engage in “desperate credit transactions” in order to continue gambling.
Missouri offers a self-exclusion program, which lets gamblers ban themselves from casinos, though some have questioned the value of such programs.
Jill Schupp, a former senator from St. Louis County, was the only senator to vote against the 2016 bill. Schupp’s opposition stems from the addictive and excitable environment often fostered inside casinos. Schupp said that an at-risk gambler facing another monetary loss is less likely to step outside of the charged atmosphere and regroup if there is credit readily available a few steps away.
“Real dollars that impact real people and families are at stake,” Schupp said.
Kelso said she recognizes the potential for harm. “Casino credit would be very, very dangerous for someone with a problem like me,” she said.
Despite being ranked ninth in total state tax gaming revenues in 2021, Missouri ranked 38 out of 42 states in public funds for problem gambling services during the same year. From 2009 to 2021, funding for problem gambling services decreased by 63%.
Last year, the Compulsive Gamblers Fund received $0 from casino admissions fees. Rick Cox, a longtime problem gambling counselor in St. Charles and Lincoln counties, said the lack of funding has taken away from counselors, causing many to quit.
Mark Rembecki, the gambling treatment and certification coordinator for the Missouri Department of Mental Health, said there are not enough certified problem gambling counselors in the state. He said the department is trying to increase its network of providers by making training more accessible for potential counselors, but that it is a slow process. He said the department has no need to request additional funds if there are no providers available.
The department’s website still lists compulsive gambling treatment services and counselors, including agencies contracted by the state to provide free counseling to problem gamblers. In 2022, the department reported that only 51 people used the free counseling services, a long way from the estimated 100,000 problem gamblers in the state.
The list of counselors does not include any services in Boone County, which is about 30 miles from Isle of Capri Casino in Boonville. A report from the Missouri Alliance to Curb Problem Gambling indicated that 6-15 people living in Boone County used the 1-888-BETSOFF helpline in 2021.
Whyte said Missouri is not the only state that fails to collect data on the impact of casino credit. Whyte said if casinos were to make available data concerning their credit usage and collection policies, people could make a more informed decision about trying casino credit. This information could include how many customers are playing on credit, how much credit casinos issue, and how many patrons fail to repay their loans.
{p dir=”ltr”}Peggy Richardson, executive director of the Missouri Gaming Commission, declined to be interviewed about this topic, saying regulators have no information on the use of casino credit.
{p dir=”ltr”}”The data stays with the casinos,” she said in an email.