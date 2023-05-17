Phyllis Kelso is no stranger to the casino industry. Before moving back to Missouri, she lived in Las Vegas with her husband, who worked as a casino card dealer. At first, Kelso had a strict limit of $20 a day. Gradually, this limit dissolved and she would spend at least $1,000 a week.

“If I’d had casino credit, I’d max it out and drag my credit cards out right behind it,” Kelso said.