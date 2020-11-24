Seventh generation farmer Andy Clay’s operation is very diversified. He grows corn, soybeans, wheat and turnips. He raises calves. His parents, co-owners of his farm, run a local feed store.
And come hunting season, Clay essentially runs a hunter’s bed and breakfast on his land.
A few years ago, Clay decided to dip his toe into the waters of outfitting, in which farmers rent out their land to hunters, providing them a place to stay, meals, hunting stands and grounds. Hunters bring their own tags and hunt for a predetermined amount of time, then walk away with whatever they shoot.
Like most farmers, Clay looks for extra sources of revenue where he can. And in a time of uncertainty, like that of a global pandemic, extra sources of revenue become even more important.
After the flooding in 2019, farmers were once again hit hard this year by dropping corn prices, meat surpluses, and increasing costs for equipment, seed and other necessities. As costs rise, farmers are seeing lower return on investment, forcing them to often seek alternative revenue streams.
One option that has grown in popularity both in the last five to 10 years overall, and during the pandemic specifically, is lease hunting. Farmers rent out portions of their property, sometimes for a few days, weeks, or for whole years at a time as hunting land. The revenue generated from hunters can cover the land’s expenses, including taxes, and may even provide a little extra cash for landowners.
A growing business
Ed Griffin, a leasing agent for Base Camp Leasing, a broker that connects farmers looking to lease their land and hunters looking for places to hunt, said Base Camp has done nothing but grow during the pandemic.
“Farmers are coming to us more and more for that revenue. So as prices go up for farm equipment, for seed, just for gas and milk, as the prices go up, they’ve got to find a different way of making an income,” he said.
He estimated that of the over 200 leases he has in Missouri, roughly 20% are first timers this year.
Joe Koenen, a county engagement specialist at MU Extension, has seen an increase in interest in land leasing during the pandemic.
“We’ve had people that are wanting to change their lease, we’ve got people that are wanting to find out how to change tenants, which we’d always have, but… I feel like we’ve had as many or more questions on leases this year than we’ve had in a while," he said.
Griffin said it wasn’t the disease itself that drove farmers to leasing, but the economic conditions surrounding it.
“People lost their jobs because businesses closed down and truckers weren’t moving things and the price of lumber has gone through the roof," he said. “There’s a lot of things that went up in price cause of COVID. So I guess COVID in a roundabout way kind of pushed the economics to get them to look for other revenues."
Farmers have been hit hard recently by the pandemic, Koenen said.
“Early on, of course, in March and April and May it impacted them because they couldn’t, especially if they had yearling cattle, they couldn’t sell cattle on time,” he said.
“We had a lot of packing plants obviously that were shut down and… they had to either hold on to their cattle or do something different,” he added.
Prices received for corn dropped steadily from $3.79 per bushel at the beginning of the year to $3.12 in August, with a resurgence in prices in September, according to USDA data.
While falling crop values and increased prices may have led farmers to lease out their land, it’s the desire to get outside and away from the coronavirus that has led to an increase in hunting.
Especially at the start of the pandemic, Griffin noticed an increase in leases.
“When COVID first kicked off in March, we really had a big push for leases because I think people thought that the only thing we’re going to be able to do is go hunting in the woods. They started picking up hunting leases left and right," he said. “Then once they realized that the world wasn’t coming to an end, and they were going to be able to go to the gym and go to work and do their thing with the restrictions, they kind of pulled back a little bit.”
The market for this particular revenue stream may be growing, because hunting is on the rise.
Joe Jerek of the Missouri Department of Conservation said, “Increased hunter participation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to contribute to a higher deer harvest this fall. We saw a significant increase in the number of hunters that pursued turkeys this past spring.”
“Deer harvests in the state have been on an increasing trend since 2013 and we expect this trend to continue given increasing deer numbers in much of the state,” he said.
Financial benefits
With a sea of eager hunters, Griffin said there’s money to be made.
“The financial gain can be a few hundred dollars or 6 or 7,000,” Griffin said. “It can be very beneficial, depending on what kind of property they have, how much they have. Forty acres: it’s going to pay some taxes and go out to dinner. But 400 acres, you might be buying some gas and some seed for the farm.”
For farmers like Jeff Lutz in Putnam County, land leasing can be a strong source of income. Lutz stopped leasing his land a few years ago but said, “It was pretty lucrative for the type of ground that I have.”
“I did it for four or five years, so it definitely boosted the bottom line.” He also saw it as a way to control the deer population. However, he said, a drawback is “giving up a little bit of privacy” to strangers on your land. Because he contracted with an outfitter, he did not meet the hunters personally.
For others, like farmer Andy Clay, renting out land is not a big source of income. He runs an outfitting operation on his land near Jamestown.
“I have eight gun hunters that come in and stay with me for three days," Clay said. "And we take them to and from the stand, cook for them, give them a place to stay, provide everything but their tags for them.” At the end of their reserved stay, the hunters head home with whatever they’ve got.
Prior to starting his outfitting operation five years ago, Clay leased out tracts of land for a set amount of money in exchange for one year of hunting rights on the land.
He said he is now steering away from that, firstly, because he did not like giving up hunting rights for a year at a time. The second reason, he said, was money.
“Obviously I'm able to make more in a shorter amount of time. But it is a lot more work, obviously, but I see the reward being worth it.”
Clay has to prepare his land for hunters to come visit. He puts out food plots, runs trail cameras to send hunters pictures, and sets up stands for them.
It’s not save-the-farm levels of cash, Clay emphasized. “It’s not big dollars. We don’t do it full time… we're looking for a little bit of revenue for it, but at the same time, our family is very active in the outdoors. So we don't want to ruin the resources, you know, that we're fortunate enough to reap,” he said.
For now, Clay said, it’s not about pulling in big revenue. “It’s just cash flow. So like, I said, small scale, right now only being in the fifth year, the majority of that money is going back into that business to help it grow and make it better,” he said. “There’s not enough money generated off of that to survive. But yeah, it all adds up and it all helps.”
The legal side
Land leasing requires a little bit of legal know-how, which is where Base Camp Leasing comes in.
“We go out and find landowners that want to list their property for hunting, and then once we have them signed up, we turn around and go find the hunters and we broker the deal with professional contracts and insurance, the whole nine yards,” Griffin said.
Landowners are provided $5 million of free liability insurance and generally give up hunting rights to the land for one year.
Clay skips the middleman and frequently rents to the same people with his outfitting business, relying on word of mouth for any growth.
On the two remaining tracts of land that he still rents in the traditional way, he uses typical license agreements to “give the lessee 100% permission to more or less do as they wish on that land.”
“But we still farm or row crop or run cattle on those tracts, but we have everything drawn out, what our intentions are on that farm for the year,” he added.
Koenen noted that liability was likely the biggest deterrent for farmers considering leases, but also acknowledged other reasons why landowners might object to the practice.
“Some obviously won’t do it cause they want to protect their family’s hunting rights on the farm, I understand that too. But it is a way to get… a little extra income and help the farm out,” he said.
That was precisely what happened for Lutz.
“I had enough interest in family members wanting to hunt that it’s not going to work out trying to lease it out for hunting,” he said.
If it’s possible, though, Koenen said it’s worthwhile.
“If farmers can do it, it’s a good source of extra income, cause there’s a lot of guys in Columbia, St. Louis, Kansas City, and out of state that are looking for hunting properties up here and other places, so it’s become a decent extra source of income,” Koenen said.
It’s not always a tremendous financial boon, but Koenen said, “Farmers try and make money wherever they can, because they have to, especially now."
Clay agreed. “In this time of uncertainty, especially in the farming community and business, any extra dollars help.”