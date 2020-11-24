Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.