JEFFERSON CITY — In a scorching rebuke, a Missouri judge Friday blocked parts of a Republican-led effort to restrict voter registration efforts and absentee voter outreach.
With just four days before voters head to the polls to elect a new U.S. senator and decide the fate of a proposal to legalize marijuana, Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem issued a preliminary injunction stopping parts of the expansive law from being enforced.
At issue are new rules banning paid solicitation of voter registration applications and a requirement that volunteers who attempt to sign up more than 10 voters must register with the state.
Another provision targeted in the lawsuit filed by the NAACP and the League of Women Voters of Missouri said volunteer solicitors must be Missouri voters. A fourth provision barred people from soliciting “a voter into obtaining an absentee ballot application.”
Beetem said those parts of the law were unconstitutional because they limit free speech. And, he said, the state could not adequately explain how those provisions would address alleged fraud.
“The chilling effect of the challenged provisions threatens to cause increased voter confusion and decreased voter participation,” Beetem wrote.
The lawsuit by the two groups was separate from one that unsuccessfully challenged the state’s new photo ID law, which was included in the overall package approved by the Legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Mike Parson earlier this year.
The photo ID ruling is being appealed. It remains in effect for Tuesday’s balloting.
The overall new law was a key legislative priority for Republicans after former President Donald Trump falsely alleged he won the 2020 election. The so-called “voter integrity” effort was touted by supporters as ensuring clean elections, even though there have been few examples of voter fraud.
Among them was Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, who said, “After the chaos and uncertainty of the 2020 election, it was imperative that we tighten election laws in Missouri to further secure our elections.”
Burlison won the Republican primary to represent a southwest Missouri congressional seat and is expected to cruise to victory on Tuesday in the heavily Republican district.
Opponents said the legislation was an effort to suppress Democratic votes.
The ruling came as Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft was scheduled to appear on Facebook to answer election-related questions on Monday, the evening before voters head to the polls.
In filing the suit, the NAACP said the provisions will force the group to stifle voter registration and absentee voting activities.
The plaintiffs, represented by the Campaign Legal Center, American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, asked the court to issue an injunction blocking enforcement of the challenged provisions.
Beetem agreed, saying the groups had been hurt by the law.
“Plaintiffs are injured both because the requirement reduces the pool of potential volunteers who can carry their pro-voter message and because it requires them to dedicate additional resources toward compliance,” the judge said.
Beetem also said limiting how many people a voter can encourage people to register to vote is unconstitutional.
“Such a direct restriction on core political speech is plainly prohibited by the Missouri Constitution,” he said.
“I am excited as is the NAACP that our efforts to fight Jim Crow legislation initiated by Jay Ashcroft have prevailed again,” Nimrod Chapel Jr., president of the Missouri NAACP, told the Post-Dispatch. “Efforts to prevent Missourians and in particular Black and brown voters from participating meaningfully in elections have failed again.”
The legislation is House Bill 1878.