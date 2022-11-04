JEFFERSON CITY — In a scorching rebuke, a Missouri judge Friday blocked parts of a Republican-led effort to restrict voter registration efforts and absentee voter outreach.

With just four days before voters head to the polls to elect a new U.S. senator and decide the fate of a proposal to legalize marijuana, Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem issued a preliminary injunction stopping parts of the expansive law from being enforced.

