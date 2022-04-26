A Boone County judge will decide whether to quash subpoenas filed by former Gov. Eric Greitens’ legal team after his ex-wife accused him of domestic abuse last month in a sworn affidavit.
Helen Wade, attorney for Sheena Chestnut Greitens, told Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider on Tuesday the ex-governor was engaging in a “fishing expedition” not relevant to the underlying matter in court: whether to move the ex-couple’s child custody case to Austin, Texas, where Sheena Greitens works as an associate professor at the University of Texas.
Gary Stamper, attorney for the ex-governor, is seeking phone and text records from Sheena Greitens and her sister, Catherine Linkul, as well as former Eric Greitens aide Austin Chambers, who is close to Sheena Greitens, Wade said.
In a sworn affidavit filed March 21, Sheena Greitens detailed alleged instances of physical violence, including an encounter in which Eric Greitens, then the governor, “knocked me down.”
She also accused her ex-husband of striking one of their two sons in 2019, causing the boy to lose a tooth.
Wade said Eric Greitens was pushing the “conspiracy theory” that Greitens’ political enemies, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Karl Rove, both Republicans, had coordinated with his ex-wife to draft and release the affidavit to ruin his Senate bid.
“This is a politically motivated request that bears not on the question that this court is to decide,” she said.
“Father (Eric Greitens) has the absolute right to challenge the truth and veracity of every paragraph of” Sheena Greitens’ affidavit, Stamper said. His right to information “would include any collegial effort in its preparation or dissemination.”
Both Eric and Sheena Greitens appeared via video feed for the hearing Tuesday while their attorneys made their cases in person.
Stamper proposed that a “special master” review the records without redaction.
Kurt Schaefer, attorney for Chambers, who managed Greitens’ 2016 campaign for governor, said the subpoena for Chambers’ phone records was overly broad and said Stamper hadn’t followed proper discovery procedures.
In court filings, Chambers’ attorneys wrote that Greitens was treating the custody battle “as a prop for personal gain in his floundering campaign for United States Senate.”
Schneider said Tuesday she would take the Sheena Greitens’ motion to quash the subpoenas under advisement. A hearing on whether to move the case is scheduled for May 27.
Sheena Greitens has said she would provide documentation of her abuse claims, and has said her ex-husband is on a mission to destroy her reputation.
“When his political future is at risk, he becomes erratic, unhinged, coercive, and threatening,” Greitens told Schneider this month. “He accuses me of things that are untrue and generates conspiracy theories about me collaborating with his ‘enemies,’ when I have done no such thing.”
Sheena Greitens’ original affidavit said that after news broke of Greitens’ extramarital affair in early 2018, “multiple people other than myself were worried enough to intervene to limit Eric’s access to firearms on at least three separate occasions, in February, April, and May 2018.”
In a video posted to Twitter on Monday, Greitens appears at a shooting range with Donald Trump Jr., where they take target practice with handguns.
“Striking fear into the hearts of liberals, RINOs, and the fake media,” Greitens said in a tweet.