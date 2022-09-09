A Cole County judge dismissed a lawsuit Friday that would have booted an initiative to legalize marijuana off the November ballot.

The lawsuit had been filed by a woman who had backing from a national anti-drug coalition.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • 13th Circuit Court reporter studying journalism and political science. Reach me at ascheve@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5700.

Recommended for you