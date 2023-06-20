In a scathing denunciation of Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s legal arguments, a Cole County judge on Tuesday set a 24-hour deadline for the attorney general to certify a fiscal note summary for an abortion rights initiative petition.

Circuit Judge Jon Beetem rejected every claim of authority made by Bailey for refusing to accept State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick’s estimate of the potential cost of the proposal.

