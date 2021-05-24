Gov. Mike Parson selected Judge Robin Ransom to replace former Judge Laura Denvir Stith on the Missouri Supreme Court on Monday. With the selection, Ransom will become the first Black woman to serve on the state Supreme Court.
Ransom will also be the fifth woman to serve, joining Mary Russell and Patricia Breckenridge on the bench. Stith and Ann Covington, previous female judges, are both retired. Ransom was selected over Judge Donald E. Burrell Jr. and Circuit Judge William M. Corrigan Jr.
“I have no doubt that Judge Ransom will add valuable experience, perspective and balance to the court,” Parson said in a press conference. “I am confident that she will continue to be a fair enforcer of the law, faithfully interpret the law as written and reasonably consider decisions made at the trial and appellate level.”
“While I may be the first African American woman to be part of this court,” Ransom said, “I’d also like to say that I have never lived by a label or by any identity that anyone’s put upon me. When I look in the mirror, I’ve always been Robin and I’ve always lived my life to be kind to everyone and be the best person I can be.”
Ransom said she brings those attributes to the court as a judge.
Ransom was raised in St. Louis and attended Rutgers University’s Douglass Residential College in New Jersey. After completing her bachelor’s degree in 1988, she attended MU School of Law and graduated with a Juris Doctor in 1991.
Ransom spent 10 years in the 21st Circuit Court before becoming a family court commissioner for the 22nd Circuit Court in 2002. In 2008, she was appointed as a circuit judge to the same circuit court by former Gov. Matt Blunt and was retained in both 2010 and 2016.
Ransom served as the circuit judge until 2019, when she was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals’ Eastern District by Parson.
State Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, D-Kansas City, said in a statement Monday that members of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus “are pleased to see Black women finally represented on our highest court.”
“Although this is a historic day, the fact that it took two centuries to happen highlights the continued need to address inequities in all aspects of Missouri’s judicial system,” Manlove said.
Ransom’s predecessor, Stith, retired after serving 20 years on the Missouri Supreme Court, including as Chief Justice from July 2007 to June 2009.
“I hope that in some small way my service over the last 20 years has continued to be a model for women lawyers and other minorities throughout Missouri,” Stith said in a Feb. 2 article on the Missouri Courts Website.