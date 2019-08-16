Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville lost another round of her legal battle to allow her to block people on Twitter when U.S. District Court Judge Brian C. Wimes ruled Friday in favor of Centralia resident Mike Campbell in a case he filed against her.
Campbell filed suit against Reisch on First Amendment grounds in June 2018 after he received notice he had been blocked from the representative's Twitter account. The case went to trial in April 2019 after a judge denied Reisch's motion to dismiss the case in February.
Campbell learned that Reisch blocked him shortly after he retweeted a reply to the representative that was critical of her original tweet on a matter of public concern, according to the ruling.
In the ruling, Wimes found that Campbell's exclusion from the "interactive space" of Reisch's tweets based on viewpoint is inconsistent with the First Amendment.
In a statement issued after the ruling, Reisch expressed disappointment with the decision and indicated she would be meeting with her attorney to consider appealing the ruling.
