JEFFERSON CITY — Thursday's Judicial Redistricting Commission public hearing has been canceled due to the expected snowstorm.
The hearing on redrawing the state's Senate districts will be rescheduled for a later date, according to Chris Moreland, public information officer for the Office of Administration.
The commission is made up of a six-judge panel, and the hearing was going to be the body's first public meeting to receive comment on drawing Senate maps.
The redistricting responsibilities fell to the commission because the group originally charged with drawing the districts, the Senate Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission, failed to submit a map to the secretary of state by its December deadline.
With candidate filings for August’s primary election opening Feb. 22, the commission is crunched for time to draw a map before the filing period ends March 29. Half of the Senate's 34 seats — the even-numbered ones — are up for election this November. Districts must be redrawn every 10 years to reflect population shifts.
Public comment can still be submitted prior to the hearing on the Judicial Redistricting Commission Hub website. Updates about when the hearing will be scheduled will be posted on the commission's website.