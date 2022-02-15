JEFFERSON CITY — The Judicial Redistricting Commission, the body charged with drawing new Missouri Senate districts, will hold a hearing to receive public comment Thursday in Jefferson City.
Redistricting responsibilities fell to the six-judge panel because the group originally charged with drawing the districts, the Senate Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission, failed to submit a map to the secretary of state by a December deadline.
With candidate filings for August’s primary election opening Feb. 22, the commission is crunched for time to draw a map before the filing period ends March 29. Half of the Senate's 34 seats — the even-numbered ones — are up for election this November. Districts must be redrawn every 10 years to reflect population shifts.
The commission is made up of appellate judges selected by the Missouri Supreme Court. The commission’s chair is Judge Cynthia Martin of the Western District of Missouri; Judge Gary Lynch of the Southern District is the vice chair.
The other judges on the commission are: Thomas Chapman of the Western District, Michael Gardner of the Eastern District, Angela Turner Quigless of the Eastern District and Mary Sheffield of the Southern District.
Public comment can be submitted prior to the hearing on the Judicial Redistricting Commission Hub website.
The hearing will be held from 8 a.m. to noon in Room 493/494 of the Harry S. Truman State Office Building in Jefferson City. A sign-in sheet will be available 30 minutes before the hearing starts to determine the order of speakers. However, with Thursday’s predicted snowstorm, the hearing may be rescheduled to a later date. Updates will be posted on the commission’s website.