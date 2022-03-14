The Judicial Redistricting Commission released its tentative redrawing of State Senate districts on Monday, and the plan would alter the 19th District to include only Boone County.
The district, which currently includes Boone and Cooper counties, has been held by a Republican since 2009 and is currently held by Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia. Rowden has reached his term limit and cannot seek reelection in 2024, which is when the seat would next be on the ballot.
The proposed district would likely provide a Democratic state senator. Among elections over the past decade, Democrats received roughly 56% of the vote from the proposed district.
Members of the Commission were Missouri appellate judges. Judge Cynthia L. Martin, the commission chair, said the commission appreciated the public input it received during the process.
“That input was thoughtfully considered, subject to the requirements of the Missouri Constitution that Senate districts be established using methods and criteria in an order of priority,” she said in a news release.
Boone County’s tentative district would have 183,610 people in it, roughly 2,500 above the ideal, which would be the population of Missouri divided equally into the 34 State Senate districts. Roughly 25% of the proposed district’s population are minorities, and roughly 12% is Black.
“The Judicial Redistricting Commission’s has been thorough and labor intensive, and was purposefully undertaken with the goal to file a constitutionally compliant plan and map well in advance of the commission’s constitutional deadline to avoid disenfranchising voters given the candidate filing deadline and the deadline for preparing ballots,” Martin said in the release.
Redistricting takes place every decade after a new census is completed.