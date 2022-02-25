JEFFERSON CITY — Issues relating to the Missouri Senate redistricting map were highlighted at a public hearing held by the Judicial Redistricting Commission on Friday afternoon. It was a first step in a process of creating a new state Senate district map based on the 2020 census after the Senate Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission failed to create a map.
Candidates already began declaring their candidacy for the state Senate Tuesday, but without a finalized map, they cannot be sure whether their districts will be the same come the primary election.
Shane Shoeller, president of the Missouri Association of County Clerks and Election Authorities, highlighted the problems approaching the elections process if a map is not chosen by May 24.
"Our offices will face significant issues that cannot be avoided," he said during the hearing.
Election officials must know the boundaries and election districts in order to create the different ballots for people to vote. That deadline rapidly approaches, as the absentee voting deadline for the August primary election is June 17, Shoeller said.
The ballots must be proofed, ordered and printed in time for absentee voting and Election Day.
Late maps will also create difficulties for county clerks and election authorities, as the process of changing district lines can be intensive, he said.
"Late maps in many counties will severely strain staff capacity leading to stress, burnout and even resignation of staff who will not want to choose to be part of another extremely stressful election year, similar to what we saw in 2020," he said.
He emphasized that having clear boundaries before the election, and thus correct ballots, will be important to maintain voter confidence in elections.
"We live in a time in which there are external forces seeking to compromise our election processes and internal forces that are amplifying concerns about accuracy of election outcomes," Schoeller said.
Members from the League of Women Voters of Missouri also spoke at the hearing about the need for competitive districts and fair elections.
James Robinson of the Unity StL PAC advocated for a map that is fair and representative of minority communities in St. Louis and St. Louis County.
The committee tried to reassure attendees.
"We are mindful of important dates for some of you with respect of our work," Judge Cynthia Martin said. "We can assure you that we are doing everything in our power to work deliberately with dispatch and get carefully and in compliance with the law, as we undertake the work that we've been charged in performing."