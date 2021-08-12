July was a deadly month for Missouri as COVID-19 deaths greatly increased, driven by the more infectious delta variant sickening unvaccinated residents and straining hospital intensive care units, public health and hospital officials said Wednesday.
Many COVID-19 deaths are often reported several weeks after they occur as state officials analyze death certificates, but over five weeks, beginning June 27, the state has already reported 463 deaths, data shows.
That’s more than double the number seen in Missouri over the prior five weeks, when 220 deaths were reported. The prior five-week period saw 207.
The numbers are not as high as during the deadliest stretch of the pandemic in late November and early December, when 455 Missourians died in one week. But the age of those hospitalized and dying has become increasingly younger as a majority of older Missourians have gotten vaccinated.
“We may be in the most horrifying moment of this disease for our staff right now,” said Steve Edwards, CEO of Springfield-based CoxHealth, on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the hospital system lost a 23-year-old woman to COVID-19, Edwards said. Of the 173 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at CoxHealth on Wednesday, 48 were younger than 50.
The hospital system has lost a total of 605 patients to COVID-19, with 35 just since last Tuesday, he said.
“It’s a somber reminder of the very painful reality of this disease,” Edwards said, “and our staff grieves and feels pain along with the family for their loss.”
Springfield is in the southwest corner of Missouri where the delta variant first began to take hold at the start of summer.
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported on Wednesday that a total of 67 county residents died of COVID-19 in July, which is more than 12% of the county’s total 543 deaths and nearly triple the death toll from June, when 24 died.
Only five residents died in April, and three died in May. The deadliest month in the pandemic for the county was December before vaccines were available, when 98 died.
Fifteen COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the first nine days of August, Greene County officials said. The average age was 59 — 18 years lower than the average age of death since the start of the pandemic. The county’s July deaths include two people in their 30s and three men in their 40s.
“For each of these patients, virtually all of them could have been saved with the vaccine,” Edwards said. “We are going to keep acknowledging the value of the vaccine and encouraging our community to get the vaccine.”
Get the shot, governor says
On Wednesday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson again urged unvaccinated Missourians to get the shot.
State health department figures Wednesday showed remaining intensive care capacity at 18%, with remaining inpatient bed capacity at 21%.
The rolling average of hospitalizations stood at 2,162 as of Tuesday, up 219% from the same point in June but lower than hospitalization levels the state experienced last winter. Statewide, about half of the population is unvaccinated.
“The people ending up in the hospital with serious illness continue to be the unvaccinated,” Parson said. “We understand that some Missourians are hesitant toward getting the vaccine. But now is the time to step up and take personal responsibility to protect yourself, your loved ones by getting vaccinated.”
While health officials work to improve vaccination rates, the state is spending $30 million in federal aid to deploy contracted health care workers where they are needed and build five to eight “monoclonal antibody infusion stations” in high-need areas yet to be identified.
Monoclonal antibody infusions are treatments available for people newly diagnosed with COVID-19 who have risk factors such as age and chronic health conditions that make them more susceptible to poor outcomes. The treatments must be given soon after diagnosis and have been shown to reduce the risk of needing to be hospitalized.
Why more deaths?
While many younger adults may have forgone vaccination because deaths had largely hit the elderly and immunocompromised, especially those in congregant settings, the much more infectious delta variant is changing the landscape.
Dr. Hilary Babcock, infectious disease specialist with BJC HealthCare in St. Louis, said it remains to be seen whether the delta variant is more deadly than previous strains of the coronavirus. For certain, she said, deaths are increasing because cases have been increasing.
“Younger people are less likely to be vaccinated, more likely to be out and about, more likely to be sociable, maybe more likely to be working in places with other large groups of younger unvaccinated people,” she said. “More of those people then get infected. More of those people then end up in the hospital and then more of those people will die.”
But while the research on the variant’s virulence is not definitive, Babcock and other doctors across the globe in places where the variant has ramped up are seeing COVID-19 patients deteriorating much more quickly as well as more severe disease in younger, healthier patients.
Dr. Aamina Akhtar, infectious disease specialist and chief medical officer for Mercy Hospital South, said on Wednesday that she had three COVID-19 patients in her intensive care unit who were ages 27, 39 and 44 — something she never would have seen previously.
“That’s because it (delta variant) is so easily transmissible, and the disease that it’s causing clinically is so much more aggressive than before,” Akhtar said. “So what that means is, younger people getting super sick, and the people who are sick are not making it out of the ICU, and those are two things that the previous waves did not demonstrate.”
Babcock and Akhtar said before the delta variant caused an increase in sick and dying COVID-19 patients, intensive care units were already full with trauma patients hurt from being more active in the summer and patients requiring care that was put off from earlier in the pandemic.
“It is frustrating,” Akhtar said, “but more of it is just the sad story that these deaths don’t need to happen.”
Jack Suntrup of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.