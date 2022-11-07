The U.S. Department of Justice will be monitoring 64 counties across the country, including Cole County, on election day for compliance with federal voting laws, according to a news release Monday.
The Civil Rights Division, under the Department of Justice, will be in charge of monitoring the counties. The people assigned to the polls includes personnel from the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Civil Rights Division.
The Civil Rights Division's Voting Section functions to ensure that the federal statutes that protect the right to vote, including the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the Civil Rights Act, are properly enforced, according to the release.
In 2016, the Department of Justice chose St. Louis County as one of the counties to monitor during the elections, according to its website.
In an email sent on Nov. 3 to Korsmeyer, Charles Thomas, the assistant U.S. attorney of the Western District of Missouri, reached out to set up the division in Cole County. The email was included in a tweet from Ashcroft.
"There will be four Department of Justice staff, including me, working in two teams," Thomas said in the email.
One of the teams will be on site, and Thomas asked Korsmeyer to inform election officials that the team will be visiting the polling place in order to make the process smoother. Thomas also said that the team will have questions for election officials, according to the email.
In the tweet about the email exchange, Ashcroft said that under Missouri law, local election authorities have the ability to decide who may be at the polling places.
"Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer has rightfully declined to allow this over-reach and the secretary of state’s office fully supports him," he said in the tweet.
Residents can submit any election day complaints to their local election authority, which can be found through the secretary of state's website.