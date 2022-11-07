The U.S. Department of Justice will be monitoring 64 counties across the country, including Cole County, on election day for compliance with federal voting laws, according to a news release Monday. 

The Civil Rights Division, under the Department of Justice, will be in charge of monitoring the counties. The people assigned to the polls includes personnel from the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Civil Rights Division. 

  City/County Government reporter fall 2022

  Assistant city editor, Fall 2022.

