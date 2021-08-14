Certain juvenile offenders in Missouri will finally get a chance at parole when Senate Bill 26 takes effect at the end of the month.
The original bill was sponsored by Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring. The bill modifies a variety of provisions relating to public safety, namely corrections and law enforcement policies, and has been subject to controversy regarding the "police bill of rights” and increased protester penalty provisions.
The amendment relating to juvenile parole was sponsored by Rep. Mark Sharp, D-Kansas City, and was inspired by the sentencing of Bobby Bostic, a St. Louis man who was sentenced to 241 years in prison for crimes he committed at just 16 years old.
“In 1995, Bostic and an accomplice robbed a group of people delivering Christmas presents to the needy. He shot one victim, who sustained a minor wound. The pair then carjacked and robbed a woman. He was sentenced for 18 crimes and would not be eligible for parole until the age of 112,” according to a statement released by House Communications.
Discussion regarding the ethics of life sentences for juveniles has been a regular topic in the years since Bostic’s sentencing.
In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that sentencing juveniles to mandatory life without parole is cruel and unusual punishment under the Eighth Amendment in Miller v. Alabama. In April, the Supreme Court ruled that states are allowed to sentence juveniles to life without parole in Jones v. Mississippi.
The crux of both cases is the “incorrigibility” of the juvenile, whether or not they can be rehabilitated.
In Bostic’s case, “none of the victims of Bostic’s crimes oppose him being given a chance at parole. The judge who sentenced him said that sentence was disproportionately harsh, and she favors giving him a chance at freedom,” according to the House Communication’s statement.
The legislation allows for any offenders sentenced to 15 or more years for crimes committed while they were under 18 years old to be eligible for parole after serving at least 15 years of incarceration.
The legislation will take effect Aug. 28.