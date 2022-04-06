JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's major professional sports teams showed up to a Senate committee hearing Wednesday to support the latest attempt to legalize sports gambling in the state. One team drew the attention of two senators for a slightly different reason.
Sen. Barbara Washington, D-Kansas City, and Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, both sought assurances regarding the future location of the Kansas City Chiefs.
"If we helped you make this money (from sports gambling), you'd guarantee that you wouldn't leave us?" Washington asked Anne Scharf, a vice president of the Chiefs who oversees the Hunt Family Foundation and the team's civil affairs.
"We just want some commitment to Jackson County that we can keep you around. We've invested a lot in the Chiefs over the last 50-some-odd years," Washington said.
This comes after reports emerged last week that the Chiefs were considering developers' proposals to leave Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and move across the state line into Kansas. Those reports were sparked by comments by Chiefs President Mark Donovan at the annual National Football League owners' meeting.
"Pretty consistently, we get inquiries from the state of Kansas: If you’re going to make a change, what if you brought the stadium here?" Donovan said. "So we’re looking at that as well."
Scharf said the team and its owners, the Hunt family, had no plans to move, and that they were also actively considering renovations at Arrowhead Stadium.
"Our first step is to figure out what's possible at Arrowhead," Scharf said. "It's important to the Hunt family. It's important to the community."
Hoskins voiced reservations about giving a sports team a "skin" when they could leave the state like the St. Louis Rams did in 2016. A skin is a license that allows a casino or sports team to partner with an online sportsbook. Under the bill discussed by the Senate appropriations committee, each professional sports team would receive one skin.
In addition to Scharf, Hoskins also asked St. Louis Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III if he would support conditioning skins on location or partnering them with physical venues rather than the teams themselves.
"It's one of those things I don't have any problems with. Obviously we don't have any plans on moving out of Missouri," DeWitt said. In addition to the Cardinals, Dewitt was representing the Missouri Sports Team Coalition.
In addition to the Chiefs and Cardinals, the bill was supported by the Kansas City Royals, St. Louis City Soccer Club, St. Louis Blues and Kansas City Current.
Jon Dalton, a lobbyist representing the NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA and MLS players unions, said his clients supported the bill, but they would like to see a few changes, including protection of athletes' biometric data and inclusion of the unions in the bill's definition of "governing bodies."
Tax rates
Concerns were raised over how much tax revenue would be generated by the bill, which is sponsored by Rep. Dan Houx, R-Warrensburg, and was passed by the House in March. On the House floor, the tax rate for sports gambling transactions was decreased from 10% to 8%.
Most neighboring states where such wagering is legal, including Arkansas, Illinois, Nebraska and Tennessee, have double-digit tax rates. Iowa is the only outlier, with a tax rate of 6.5%. The Kansas Legislature is currently considering bills that would have a tax rate between 5.5% and 20%, depending on the bill and the kind of bet being placed.
Hoskins has proposed his own legislation, which would set the rate at 21%. This would bring in an estimated $163 million in revenue to the state each year. Houx's 8% plan would bring in about $10 million annually, after accounting for certain deductions. The roughly $153 million difference in revenue estimates between the two bills was a major sticking point for Hoskins.
"In my bill, the state would get the difference. In this bill, the casinos would get the difference," Hoskins said.
As he introduced the bill, Houx said currently all Missouri residents who place bets either do so illegally or outside the state.
"Zero. That's the taxes we're currently getting," Houx said.
Andy Arnold, a lobbyist representing video game system producer J&J Ventures, also said tax rates were not high enough and would not give enough money to education or to address problem gambling.
"We are not here in opposition to the concept of sports wagering," Arnold said.
Arnold also added concern over the bill's constitutionality and said his clients would consider challenging it in court if it were to pass.