'Keep it straight': Legislation would be one step in combating hair discrimination

Dinah West grew up in St. Louis and attended a predominantly white school district.
When it came to how West, who is Black, wore her hair, she always repeated one phrase to herself: “Keep it straight, keep it straight, keep it straight.”
When she didn’t, West, now an MU student, was bullied and called names.
Chrystal Graves-Yazici has heard stories like this too many times from her clients. The owner of a hair salon and an academy that teaches stylists how to be more inclusive of all hair types once spoke with a member of the state cosmetology board about introducing a curriculum that would include an option for beauticians to learn how to work with textured hair.
Not a requirement — just an option.
Currently, the board does not explicitly require training for textured or natural hair.
In Graves-Yazici’s mind, it just made sense to use some of the hours the board sets aside for hairstyling and haircutting to teach future stylists how to do all textured hair.
She said she was told she could propose the idea at one of the board’s public meetings, but she felt discouraged by the reaction. She said the board member told her the rest of the group would likely not be interested.
For Graves-Yazici, ending hair discrimination starts with stylists and diversity, and providing equity and inclusion training in beauty schools. For others, such as Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin, the conversation can also begin with legislation. Dogan introduced HB 1743 to the Missouri House of Representatives.
The bill, based on a national initiative known as the CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, would prohibit discrimination based on hair texture and protective hairstyles in educational institutes funded by the state. Protective styles, such as braids, twists and updos, are often worn in the Black community to protect natural hair and require less maintenance.
The bill was passed by the House this week and now heads to the Senate, where a similar bill had a hearing last week.
On the surface, hair discrimination may appear to be a trivial issue, but it can unfairly disrupt a child’s education and an individual’s workplace experience. Hair discrimination can range from individuals being told that their hairstyle is “unprofessional” for work to children being sent home from school or school-related activities such as sports due to their natural hair or protective hairstyle.
In less official capacities, individuals, including young children, might experience bullying or harassment for their hairstyle. That can make educational and work environments abusive and unwelcoming for people who choose to wear protective styles or their natural, curly hair. While hair discrimination tends to be targeted toward Black hair and styles, the issue can affect anyone who has curly, textured hair that doesn’t conform to Eurocentric beauty standards.
Kansas City’s CROWN Act prohibits employers from discriminating based on hair texture and having appearance policies that don’t allow hair textures or styles typically associated with race. The version of the CROWN Act moving through the Missouri House would not prohibit private employers from hair discrimination and only applies to educational institutes.
Dogan said there is too much hesitancy from employers to restrict appearance codes and ban hair discrimination statewide, and a bill encompassing both private employers and educational spaces would likely not pass.
He hopes that if the law is in place in schools, it will set an expectation that people with all hair textures should be treated equally and that hair discrimination is not culturally acceptable in Missouri.
“The attitudes that start in younger education end up continuing and being perpetrated in the workplace,” Dogan said.
Starting in schools
While Dogan’s version of the CROWN Act may not cover employee discrimination, for many individuals, harassment based on hair texture and protective styles begins in schools.
West was never outwardly told by her school’s administration that her hair was inappropriate, but she experienced bullying and disapproving comments. She typically wore her hair straight due to pressure from society and her peers, but for a few weeks at the beginning of the 2014 school year, she wore her hair in long braids that flowed all the way down her back.
“Those were the worst two weeks ever,” West said.
She will never forget the words she was called. Her “friends” told her she looked “raunchy” and “ratchet.”
“That definitely did something to me,” West said. “But my long, beautiful Senegalese twists that I loved in the summer, when I’m surrounded by my community and surrounded by my home in that safe space,” made her feel protected.
“When I was in school, I would try to put a headband on to make it look as white as possible. No matter what I did, I still got made fun of.”
Later, West found herself asking potential employers in interviews if her curly hair was appropriate for work. Based on the harassment she endured in school, she assumed she would be required to straighten her natural hair for work.
While West’s boss told her that her natural hair was acceptable, Graves-Yazici said many of her older clients at her salon, Chrystal L. Hair and Makeup, have been told for most of their lives that straight hair was the only option. Many of her clients are doctors, lawyers and teachers and are told they need to have a “polished look.”
“I feel like a lot of them definitely face hair discrimination when they choose to wear it natural, because that’s not the norm,” Graves-Yazici said.
The issue of hair discrimination can affect individuals of any racial background, Graves-Yazici said. She has a white client with curly hair who is also concerned with appearing professional in the workspace.
“It’s not even just Black and brown women, it’s styles that have been historically considered unprofessional that are curls and natural and protective styles,” Graves-Yazici said.
Focus on salons
Graves-Yazici started All Hair Academy in 2019 to combat hair discrimination and educate stylists about different textures. The company’s main focus is ensuring that beauty brands and stylists create educational spaces that are inclusive and don’t discriminate based on hair texture.
While hair discrimination can occur in the workplace and in educational spaces, Graves-Yazici believes a large portion takes place as individuals are looking for a salon.
“When you call around to a salon, and you say you’re a person with curly hair, no matter what your skin color is,” it’s hard to find someone with the skillset to care for you. “You’re discriminated against before you even walk in the door,” Graves-Yazici said. “Our system has not created curriculum around people having to know how to work with multiple hair types and textures.”
Graves-Yazici said many of her clients have experienced what she calls “hair trauma.” She defines this as being treated as a burden by salon employees due to hair texture or being turned away from a salon because the employees don’t have the skillset to work with a certain hair texture.
Muriel Battle Browder, a client of Graves-Yazici’s, said she has not experienced hair discrimination or hair trauma but that she didn’t receive proper hair care until she started going to the salon. Battle Browder is 68 — she said she didn’t learn how to properly care for her hair until she was 56.
While Battle Browder is able to get her hair done at any salon, she said Graves-Yazici was knowledgeable about her hair texture and provided her with the proper products and education to have healthy hair. She hopes all stylists will eventually learn to do hair of all textures, “a stylist at a time.”
“I always thought that being African American, that our hair was different and that it was an African American stylist that would have to do our hair,” Battle Browder said. “Chrystal is the one that taught me that hair is hair, and that everyone should be able to do all hair.”
Sascha Leuridan is a half-white, half-Peruvian stylist who owns and works at Sascha L. Hair and specializes in all types of curly hair. Instead of attending traditional hair school, she was an apprentice of Graves-Yazici’s, where she learned not only how to do textured hair but also how to navigate cultural differences and conversations when she has people of different backgrounds in her chair.
She said she has to be careful when using words like “thick” or “coarse” because many people might misunderstand these as negative terms or insults. For individuals of color who have experienced hair trauma or hair discrimination, these words can be upsetting.
“It’s more or less learning how to use the verbiage for the Midwest for people who have unfortunately been penalized for their own natural texture,” Leuridan said.
While the CROWN Act can’t end hair discrimination or hair trauma as a whole, Graves-Yazici is hopeful that the legislation will lead to greater change.
“This is a great, amazing start, and I feel like once we have some sort of legislation on the books, even though right now we only have 14 (states) and 36 more to go, this is a start,” Graves-Yazici said.
Restoring dignity
Traci Wilson-Kleekamp, president of the activist non-profit organization Race Matters, Friends, is concerned about how the CROWN Act would be enforced if it were to become law. The CROWN Act would not penalize institutions or individuals who have engaged in hair discrimination, but it would allow victims to sue and take legal action.
Wilson-Kleekamp worries that legislation and resulting lawsuits are simply not enough to restore dignity to those who have already been harmed by hair discrimination, specifically young Black children who have been sent home from school or told they can’t participate in certain activities due to their hair.
“What does it do for them? How do they get their dignity back?” Wilson-Kleekamp asked. “Why aren’t these institutions taking responsibility for these ideologies that exist in their institutional cultures?”
Wilson-Kleekamp, a Black woman, has dealt with navigating these white beauty standards herself. She used to wear her hair in braids and was often given advice by some friends and family membersthat she would “scare white people” and that her hair was “too ethnic.”
Eventually, she began spending large sums of money to straighten her hair with chemicals, causing serious hair damage. Graves-Yazici said it is common for Black women to feel like they must use damaging chemicals to keep their hair straight and “polished.”
After becoming tired of the hair straightening process, Wilson-Kleekamp cut her hair short. She said she was frequently misgendered and reminded of the trauma she experienced as a young girl when her parents cut her afro.
A few years ago, Wilson-Kleekamp realized she had alopecia and shaved her head bald. “How does your husband feel about you being bald?” people would ask her.
“And I said, ‘Well, he’s bald too.’”
Wilson-Kleekamp said hair discrimination reflects the racism in our society as well as sexism. She believes the legislation would not be able to address the intersectionality aspect of the problem.
“It’s not just about the braids. It’s the ideology that we have about how people should express their gender,” Wilson-Kleekamp said. “That also ties into transgender issues, that ties into sexism, it ties into misogyny, it ties into racism. These are intersecting issues.”
West said that while the CROWN Act may be difficult to enforce, she finds it comforting that there would be an option for students to take legal action if they feel like they’re experiencing discrimination.
“Something like the CROWN Act,” she said, “even though some schools might not enforce hair rules as much as others, it would feel like something’s backing you.”