JEFFERSON CITY — With a $6 billion budget surplus due to inflation and federal COVID-19 aid, many legislators this year see an opportunity to pass tax credits, reductions and exemptions.

This has the potential to decrease state revenue in the future — when the federal surpluses are gone — unless the state economy continues to grow.

