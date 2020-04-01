State Reps. Kip Kendrick and Martha Stevens will face no formal opposition in their primaries or the general election.
The two Democrats had no challengers at the close of filing for the August primary elections Tuesday. They also had no challengers file in other parties’ primaries. There will still be space for write-in candidates on the ballot.
Kendrick noted that this will be his fourth and final term in the House.
“This has truly been one of the greatest honors of my life,” he wrote in a statement. “My goal for my final term is the same as it’s been since day one: listen, learn, lead; be responsive to my constituents; continue my focus on the state’s budget and ensure I am defending Boone County’s priorities and our state’s shared priorities in the appropriation process.”
Stevens said it will be an honor to serve a third term.
“As a longtime healthcare advocate, I will keep fighting to ensure people have access to affordable care, as well as work with my colleagues to support Missourians as we battle and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said in a written statement. “I will continue to also defend reproductive rights, fight for LGBTQ equality, and work on policy to combat the opioid epidemic. I am committed to using public policy to address social and economic inequalities in our state.”
In other regional General Assembly races, the primaries shape up like this:
- Democrat Jacque Sample of Columbia is challenging incumbent Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville.
- Democrat Adrian Plank of Columbia is again challenging incumbent Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport.
- Democrat Kari Chesney of Columbia is challenging incumbent Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland.
- Democrat Judy Baker has filed for the state Senate seat held by incumbent Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia.
Here’s a look at the statewide races:
Governor
Three Republicans are challenging Gov. Mike Parson. They are Raleigh Ritter of Seneca, State Rep. Jim Neely of Cameron and Saundra McDowell of Springfield.
Five Democrats have filed: State Auditor Nicole Galloway of Columbia, Jimmie Matthews of St. Louis, Antoin Johnson of St. Louis, Eric Morrison of Kansas City and Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem of St. Louis.
One Libertarian, Rik Combs of Lohman, has filed, and there is one Green Party candidate, Jerome Howard Bauer of St. Louis.
Lieutenant governor
Seven candidates have thrown their hat in the ring for the position of lieutenant governor. Current Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe is seeking to keep his position, and he’s facing a challenge from three other Republicans. They are Arnie C. AC Dienoff of O’Fallon, Aaron Wisdom of Williamsburg and Mike Carter of St. Charles.
Also challenging Kehoe are Democrats Gregory Upchurch of St. Charles and Alissia Canady of Kansas City.
One Libertarian, Bill Slantz of St. Charles, has filed, and so has one member of the Green Party, Kelley Dragoo of Kansas City.
Attorney general
Attorney General Eric Schmitt is not facing a Republican challenger as he seeks reelection.
Two Democrats have filed: Rich Finneran of St. Louis and Elad Gross of St. Louis.
Libertarian Kevin Babcock of St. Louis has also filed.
Secretary of state
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a Republican, is seeking reelection.
Democrat Yinka Faleti of St. Louis will challenge Ashcroft, along with three others. One Libertarian, Carl-hermann Freese of Foristell, has filed. A member of the Green Party, Paul Lehmann of Fayette, and a member of the Constitution Party, Paul Venable of Moberly, have also filed.
Treasurer
In the treasurer’s race, three other candidates are challenging treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick. They are Democrat Vicki Lorenz Englund of St. Louis, Libertarian Nicholas Kasoff of St. Louis and a member of the Green Party, Joseph Civettini of St. Louis.
To look for candidates in all state elections, go to the full list on the secretary of state’s website.
Reporter Madison Czopek contributed to this report.