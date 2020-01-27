JEFFERSON CITY — When Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia, was pursuing his master’s degree in education policy and analysis at the University of Missouri, he began researching work-study as a way for students to pay for college. Now, he hopes the work he put into his master’s project will become a reality in Missouri.
On Monday, Kendrick’s bill establishing a state work-study program had its public hearing in the Missouri House. It’s the fourth time Kendrick has tried to put the program into law.
The Allan Purdy Work-Study Program would allow in-state students enrolled at any accredited two-year or four-year higher education institution to earn money through an employment program, where students can work at nonprofit organizations, the higher educational institution itself, governmental agencies or for-profit organizations.
This differs from the Federal Work-Study Program, where students either work at a student job with the university or earn wages through community service to help pay for tuition. As of 2019, around 660 students at MU received a work-study award, said MU spokesperson Liz McCune in an email.
“The program (is) similar to FWS but improved in many ways,” Kendrick said, adding that the federal program “is limited on where most people can work. Most of those jobs are on-campus jobs.”
On the other hand, under the Purdy program, colleges and universities could contract with off-campus organizations to provide career-relevant positions for students. The funding, which would come from state general revenue and donations, would help subsidize student wages to incentivize businesses across the state to offer more employment opportunities and paid internships for students.
Additionally, 60% of the funds are required to be given to students demonstrating financial need, while the rest can be given on another basis.
No opposition was expressed at the hearing; instead, many touted the bill as important for not just education, but also for the economy.
“We’re losing the students who are being educated here in Missouri to other states. Therefore, in our Workforce 2030 report, we did have a policy recommendation to increase paid internship opportunities in Missouri,” said Kara Corches from the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The recommendation is based on the idea that if “we increase engagements between students and employers early on, those students are more likely to stay in Missouri.”
Paul Wagner, executive director of the Council on Public Higher Education, which includes MU, also expressed support.
“We’ve got all three sectors of higher ed agreeing on Rep. Kendrick’s bill,” he said. “This is very effective in connecting students not just to the workforce but to a Missouri employer while they’re still in school.”
The Coordinating Board for Higher Education would administer the program under Kendrick’s proposed law, which would sunset after six years.
Past efforts by Kendrick to get the Purdy program into law have been unsuccessful. The furthest it got in the legislative process was in 2018, when the bill made it to the Missouri Senate. The bill is named after the first financial aid director at MU and the architect of the federal work-study program.
Kendrick believes this time could be different, pointing out that in 2018, there was overwhelming support. However, due to timing and other priorities, the bill couldn’t get past the finish line. Neither did he give it enough of a push last year, he added.
“I’m very pleased with how early this bill is being heard in session,” he said. “I feel confident that this early, we have a better chance getting it on the governor’s desk.”
Additionally, Kendrick said he believes Gov. Mike Parson’s new focus on workforce development could be an added boost.
“This bill plays in perfectly with the new mission of the Department of Higher Education on workforce development,” he said. “It is a foot in the door for many students to get a job post-graduation.”
