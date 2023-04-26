Lack of testing masks radon cancer threat in Missouri

Over the two decades Don Fredal spent working first as a home builder and then as an inspector in Kansas City, he didn’t take warnings about the risk of radon exposure seriously.
In the back of his mind, he suspected the radon mitigation and prevention industry of scamming innocent homebuyers into paying for unnecessary infrastructure.
But in 2014, Fredal was diagnosed with advanced small cell lung cancer, which had metastasized into the bones of his spine, clavicle, rib cage and eventually, his brain and hip.
After ruling out a number of other carcinogens — Fredal is a nonsmoker — Fredal and his doctor determined that the cancer was likely caused by radon exposure from the various homes Fredal lived in throughout his life. Fredal was 44 years old; his sons were 7 and 9. He was told he had 18 months to live.
“During those first months, I was getting all my ducks in a row, trying to teach my sons how to look people in the eye, shake their hands and maybe fix a lawnmower,” he said. “I was just trying to be a good dad for them.”
Eighteen months of treatment passed, and Fredal kept living.
A total of eight years have elapsed since his diagnosis. Fredal still copes with fatigue, brain fog and other lasting symptoms, mostly side effects of his medication subduing further metastasization. He was forced to quit his job in 2018.
The limited energy Fredal does have is channeled into volunteer work at the University of Kansas Cancer Center, where he advocates and raises awareness on the impact of lung cancer. He hopes to spread the message that lung cancer isn’t just a smoking disease – it’s also a radon one.
‘What is radon?’
Radon — an invisible and odorless gas which naturally emanates from soil and seeps through flooring — is the second leading cause of lung cancer, responsible for 21,000 deaths in the U.S. every year. As radon decays, radioactive particles are released. If we inhale those particles into the lungs, they can attack the cells with that cancer causing radiation.
It’s the first leading cause of lung cancer for nonsmokers, and among those who do smoke, radon significantly compounds the risk of lung cancer.
While older and draftier homes with more cracks aren’t as efficient weather-wise and energy bill-wise, they’re better at ventilating radon. Newer home building techniques using tighter installation trap radon.
“We’re basically trapping it and putting a big cap over it,” Fredal said.
Federal health officials declared indoor radon “a national health problem” more than 30 years ago. Yet, the pivot Fredal made after he was diagnosed isn’t one many states have made yet.
Crucial, policy-determining and potentially life-saving information about radon is missing. Existing datasets are flawed. Public awareness is sparse. And the jumble of regulations across the country have largely failed to address a problem that experts say is easily handled through relatively simple and affordable technology.
Some geographical areas naturally have higher average radon levels than others, according to the American Lung Association. But even the Environmental Protection Agency’s radon hot spot map across the United States is outdated, based on an insufficient sample size, and riddled with blatant inconsistencies.
Exposure varies from state to state, city to city and even house to house, the data shows, but no region is free of radon. Since any building can be at risk for elevated levels, the only way to know is to test. The ALA recommends radon reduction measures if testing shows interior radon levels at or above 2 pCi/L (picoCuries per liter of air), a common unit of measurement for the concentration of radioactivity in a gas. The EPA only recommends action beyond 4 pC/L.
In Missouri, 31% of radon test results were at or above the action level recommended by the EPA, ranking it at 32 among all states, according to the ALA.
But this is only among homes and buildings that have been tested. The risk of radon remains little-known among Americans, evidenced by low testing rates and the patchwork of regulations across states.
For this investigation, the Missourian reached out to 114 county health departments in Missouri and heard back from around 50. When asked about the county’s current level of radon exposure, one of the dominant responses was, “What is radon?”
With new buildings posing the highest risks of elevated radon levels, the number of people facing potential exposure is growing. A recent study shows that young people and families moving into new homes in suburban areas where real estate is more affordable are among the most vulnerable to high radon levels.
As the COVID-19 pandemic shifts much of the county’s living patterns toward working and going to school from home, the report said, exposure to the radioactive gas could be reaching its zenith.
Inaccurate data, incomplete picture
In 1993, the EPA created the Map of Radon Zones to identify areas across the country with potentially dangerous indoor radon levels and to inform policy decision making for risk reduction efforts, according to the agency’s website.
Based on the map, the CDC and EPA estimate that 1 in 15 homes in the United States have high levels of radon exposure.
Jane Malone, interim executive director and national policy director for The American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists, said, “For 1993, it was a good first-time effort. But its accuracy was always going to be limited.”
The map designates each county in the U.S. as Zone 1, Zone 2 or Zone 3 by color. Zone 1 counties, marked red, have the highest potential for elevated indoor radon levels, while Zone 3 counties, marked yellow, have the lowest chance. Ben Washburn, a spokesperson for the EPA, said the map aggregates each state’s collection of radon data.
Washburn said the EPA has been working to update its information. But Malone said radon testing regulations aren’t uniform or standardized across states. As a result, states with stronger regulations and more testing can show higher radon levels, and the map shows abrupt changes in those levels along state borders, which is geologically inaccurate.
The map might display the mean radon level in each county, but radon levels in two houses on the same block can differ greatly, let alone within a county.
On the map, Missouri would seem one of the safest states in the Midwest due to its Zone 2 classification. Iowa is an endless sea of red, corroborated by public health department data showing 76.1% of households had unsafe levels. Illinois also harbors large swaths of red.
But unlike Illinois and Iowa, Missouri is a non-regulatory state and currently does not have any specific laws regulating radon testing and mitigation. The vast majority of testing done in the state – including residential, real estate, and in schools – is voluntary.
Some localities require homes to be tested before they are sold, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Some residential care facilities in Missouri must also undergo testing if applying for a federal mortgage loan called a Section 232 loan.
But the average number of buildings tested annually for radon exposure in Missouri amounted to 1,933 over the span of almost two decades of recorded CDC data.
This is lower than other states with radon mitigation laws reporting their numbers – like Minnesota with an average of over 18,000 and Kansas with an average of almost 16,000 in five years.
Missouri counties bordering the red zones of Iowa and Illinois have a collective maximum of about 36 buildings annually tested since 2003. Many counties show numbers as low as just one or two buildings annually tested for years at a stretch.
Laura Turner, who works for the American Lung Association and co-leads the Missouri Lung Cancer Coalition, said “The data that we do have from testing that’s been done paints a much different picture of radon risk than what the map portrays.”
Yet this map was originally created to inform policy and bring attention to the issue.
AARST’s MO report card compiles information on radon testing, lung cancer and population data, offering a more comprehensive picture of radon risk by state (though cancer data from the CDC is only available through 2017).
For Missouri, it displays CDC data showing ⅓ of the homes that have been tested had unsafe levels of radon. Additionally, about 15% of the lung cancer cases in Missouri are unrelated to smoking, meaning most of them are likely related to radon, experts say.
“Missouri overall is one of the highest-risk states not covered by any single protective radon policy,” Malone said.
‘A completely invisible problem’
Collective ignorance about the existence and danger of radon is prevalent among Missouri officials. When the Missourian called county health officials throughout the state, health department representatives failed to point to any recorded data on tests conducted or level of exposure.
Hanson said, “Radon has some really intriguing risk communication problems associated with it, as we are dealing with a completely invisible problem. The lack of a continuous reminder of the problem makes it easy to forget.”
The larger population is also unaware of radon’s existence, let alone the danger it poses or what to do about it. Many of the experts the Missourian spoke to only became engaged after the death of a loved one.
William Angel was already working in the construction industry when he lost his mother-in-law and brother-in-law to lung cancer in 1998 and 2002 respectively. Neither of them had a history of smoking, and the cause of their death was unknown, but likely involved radon, since it’s usually determined to be the culprit by process of elimination, Angel said.
Angel now leads the Midwest Universities Radon Consortium and has dedicated decades of his life toward researching radon mitigation and prevention in new construction.
When Fredal learned radon might be the culprit behind his lung cancer, he sought radon test results from the homes he lived in. His childhood home and second home in Gladstone were both well over the safe limit.
Fredal started recommending radon tests to his friends and family members in Kansas City after he was diagnosed. The house he built in 2014 was decked out with the baseline standard of radon prevention techniques, but it still read as 6.8 pCi/L. When his neighbor’s house read at 28 pCi/L, he thought the test was wrong.
He was flabbergasted, and immediately recommended they have a professional test and mitigate their home. “They totally blew me off. I don’t think they realized how dangerous those levels could be.” He frequently reminds them when he sees them, but they still haven’t taken action.
Prior to working for ALA, Rachel Sanford didn’t know anything about radon.
“We’re often taught about smoking and lung cancer, and that’s really been the main focus of public information and efforts and policy efforts for a long time.”
As a professional engineer, owner of the St. Louis Radon company and vice president of the regional Heartland AARST chapter, Cherie Summa is hopeful that someday people will know the dangers of radon as well as they know the dangers of smoking.
If someone were buying a home now in Missouri, in the paperwork for the sale, they’d see a two page disclosure statement with questions about the state of the house. It includes one question about whether the house has been tested for radon and if so what those levels are, said Summa.
But it doesn’t draw any attention to what Radon is or the dangers.
“A person who doesn’t already know these dangers is going to scroll right past that. They’re not going to be able to assess what those results in tiny print mean,” she said
Living with radon
Before he was diagnosed, Fredal would run the 5-kilometer route around the lake near his house on a daily basis. He knows his body’s limits now. If he were to simply walk the route, he’d need to rest for the next day and a half. These days, he walks a mile of the route when he feels up to it.
Fredal has around six hours in him every day where he can get up and move around before his brain and body crash. The medicine he takes leaves him with severe fatigue, and the radiation hits spots in his brain that trigger a short-term memory condition, which makes it difficult to recall and retain new information.
“Mentally and physically, it’s been devastating and so draining. I don’t want people to worry about me, but I am dying – just a little faster than other people,” he said. “I might look fine on the outside,” he said. “But come talk to me at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. I might not remember it the next day.”
Fredal’s cancer isn’t curable. The goal is to make it stable and manageable, like diabetes, he said. And so, like clockwork, every three months, Fredal gets bloodwork scans and checks in with his doctor.
In November, Fredal discovered that the cycle would be repeating. Doctors found progression in his hip. He’s back in treatment now, getting radiation to stymie the cancer’s metastasis.
He replays the questions over and over in his brain: Why do I have lung cancer? Where did this come from? The answer is as simple as the fact that he’d been living in a home.
Fredal’s memory condition rendered him unable to continue his building and construction career.
He enjoys being a stay-at-home dad and getting to spend time with his kids, who are now 18 and 15. With the energy he does have, he volunteers at the University of Kansas Cancer Center and helps out around the house. But he mourns the loss of his career.
“I help out as best I can around the house and with my neighbors. I cook. I pedal around the house like a little old man. If I overdo it, I pay for it the next day.”
He feels isolated when everyone’s in school or at work. It’s difficult for Fredal to maintain friendships, because he can’t go out and play 36 holes of golf. He can’t tailgate all day for a Chiefs game.
Fredal tried to return to work in 2017 for a few months before his memory condition became unmanageable. One afternoon, Fredal noticed the builder he worked for installing piping as part of a simple, passive radon mitigation system into a new home.
“It’s really cool that you do that,” Fredal told the builder. “What I have is probably from radon, so I love the fact that you’ve spent a little extra money to put in that piping. It’ll be really easy to put a radon fan in if it’s needed.”
“I’m doing what?” the builder said. He had no clue that this practice helped mitigate radon.
He had also been unaware that these building or mitigation strategies aren’t required by Missouri law.
After that day, Fredal noticed the builder stopped this practice.
“He probably thought it’d save him money, but he could be trading lives” for those savings, said Fredal. “I guess that’s the problem everywhere though, isn’t it?”
Missourian reporters Srijita Datta, Jonathan Jain, Ellie Marshall, Annasofia Scheve and Aj Cassapo contributed to this report.